The European Union is no longer dependent on Russian gas and oil, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said today.

“Europe’s dependence on Russian oil and gas supplies is now a thing of the past,” Von der Leyen said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, TASS reported.

She said that Russia reduced gas deliveries to Europe by 80 percent in a period of eight months, but that the EU managed to replace it with gas deliveries from the USA and Norway.

Von der Leyen assessed that Moscow allegedly tried to break the unity of the EU by reducing energy supplies, but, according to her, “the opposite happened.”

Today, von der Leyen was the guest of honor at the session of the German Government.

