Home World The European Union is no longer dependent on Russian gas and oil Info
World

The European Union is no longer dependent on Russian gas and oil Info

by admin
The European Union is no longer dependent on Russian gas and oil Info

The European Union is no longer dependent on Russian gas and oil, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said today.

Source: Profimedia

“Europe’s dependence on Russian oil and gas supplies is now a thing of the past,” Von der Leyen said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, TASS reported.

She said that Russia reduced gas deliveries to Europe by 80 percent in a period of eight months, but that the EU managed to replace it with gas deliveries from the USA and Norway.

Von der Leyen assessed that Moscow allegedly tried to break the unity of the EU by reducing energy supplies, but, according to her, “the opposite happened.”

Today, von der Leyen was the guest of honor at the session of the German Government.

(Srna)

See also  Qatargate, media Belgium: Giorgi confesses to handling cash

You may also like

today’s horoscope, Monday 6 March

Novak Djokovic is not going to America, he...

Quail goose and duck eggs | Magazine

intelligent automation for radio networks

Accident today in Treviso, two friends died instantly....

Covid, news. Bergamo investigation documents: Brusaferro skeptical about...

Jurgen Klopp did not want to celebrate and...

“Peace and Love” guru Marianne Williamson tries again:...

Gun flood: U.S. gun recalls hit record high...

Weather forecast Monday March 6, 2023 | Weather...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy