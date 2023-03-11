Listen to the audio version of the article

Nuclear energy has been removed from the list of strategic green technologies for EU industry. This is what emerges from a new draft of the Net-Zero Industry Act, which an Italian news agency has read, which the European Commission is expected to present on Thursday 16 March. In the new version of the industrial plan – still under negotiation and subject to modifications – Brussels confirms the goal of producing at least 40% of the clean technology that the EU needs for the green transition on European soil, but removes the sectoral targets for the production of solar panels, wind turbines, heat pumps and electrolysers.

Nuclear energy was included in the first draft of the regulation circulated earlier this week in Brussels, but direct support for the atom is a subject of debate among member states and would be difficult to accept for Germany. The balance found so far by the European Commission is to give the green light to nuclear energy indirectly through the production of clean hydrogen, another sector to which the ‘Net-Zero’ dedicates protections and preferential lanes. The domestic production targets of individual key green technologies to allow the EU to achieve its climate neutrality objectives have been replaced in a recital – therefore not legally binding – which indicates that the EU’s solar photovoltaic production capacity should increase to 30 gigawatts by 2030; wind power at 36 GW; heat pumps at 31 GW; 549 gigawatt hours for batteries; and a capacity for the electrolysers of 100 GW of hydrogen. Permitting procedures for green technology projects should have waiting times no longer than one year for projects larger than 1 gigawatt and nine months for smaller projects.

Deputy Minister Gava: if confirmed, an incomprehensible choice

«The news according to which the EU has eliminated nuclear energy from the draft of the Net-Zero industrial plan, and therefore from the list of strategic green technologies, if confirmed, would be an incomprehensible step backwards on the path towards the energy transition. New generation nuclear power is an important resource for the European objectives of climate neutrality. No to ideologies, yes to the future». This was stated by the Deputy Minister for the Environment and Energy Security, Vannia Gava.