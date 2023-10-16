The Evolution and Success of the “One Belt, One Road” Initiative: From Freehand Brushwork to Meticulous Painting

From “big freehand brushwork” to meticulous painting, the “One Belt, One Road” initiative has yielded fruitful results

This year marks the tenth anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative. Over the past ten years, the joint construction of the “One Belt and One Road” has developed from a “general freehand” layout to a precise and meticulous “meticulous painting”. The circle of friends is getting larger and larger, there are more and more good partners, and the quality of cooperation is getting higher and higher. The development prospects are getting better and better, and it has become a popular international public product and international cooperation platform. This road of hope, which carries the memory of civilization and entrusts future dreams, has been widely welcomed and supported by the international community for its successful practice and wonderful reality, and it shines in the history of human civilization.

The joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has opened up new space for world economic growth. The China-Laos Railway has carried more than 20.9 million passengers and transported more than 25.36 million tons of cargo in 21 months of operation; the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway in Indonesia has been put into operation, effectively releasing the local economic development potential; the Piraeus Port in Greece has comprehensively The indicator returned to the top ten shipping hubs in the world… The joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has promoted the joint construction of countries to make great progress in the construction of railways, highways, shipping, pipelines, energy, communications and basic public service infrastructure, improving local Production and living conditions and development environment have enhanced the hematopoietic function of economic development. More than 3,000 cooperation projects bear witness to the joint construction of the “Belt and Road Initiative” that “originates from China, faces the world, and benefits all mankind.”

The joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has built a new platform for international trade and investment. Countries co-constructing the “Belt and Road” have obvious advantages in market size and resource endowment, strong complementarity, huge potential and broad prospects. From 2013 to 2022, the total import and export volume between China and co-building countries totaled US$19.1 trillion, and the cumulative two-way investment between China and co-building countries exceeded US$380 billion. Based on the docking of development plans, with trade and investment liberalization and facilitation as a link, with connectivity, production capacity cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges as pillars, and with mutually beneficial financial cooperation as an important guarantee, the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative has created a new model of cooperation, improved the speed and quality of regional economic circulation, and brought tangible benefits to the jointly built country.

The joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has expanded new practices for improving global economic governance. From the creation of new international institutions such as the BRICS New Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, to firmly supporting and helping developing countries achieve industrialization and modernization, to promoting the establishment of a fair, reasonable, and transparent international economic and trade rule system, jointly building The Belt and Road Initiative has made positive contributions to promoting the healthy development of economic globalization, solving global development problems and improving the global governance system, and has opened up a new path for mankind to jointly realize modernization. Build bridges and roads for economic globalization, bring more certainty to the uncertain world economy, and jointly build the “Belt and Road” to drive the world economy to achieve new inclusive growth.

The joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has made new contributions to improving people’s livelihood and well-being in various countries. The joint construction of the “Belt and Road” adheres to the people-centered approach, and overseas cooperation projects have brought effective investment to host countries, promoted growth, spread technology, increased employment, and improved people’s livelihood. For example, the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has directly created 155,000 jobs for Pakistan. At the same time, various down-to-earth projects in the fields of people’s livelihood, such as poverty reduction, agricultural technology, and vocational education, have effectively improved the living standards of the people in the jointly built country. We will deepen cooperation in key areas such as infrastructure and people’s livelihood projects, continue to build high-quality landmark projects and promote “small but beautiful” projects, and the results of cooperation will continue to benefit people of all countries.

The ancient Silk Road stretches thousands of miles and lasts for thousands of years, making significant contributions to the development and progress of human society; the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative creatively inherits and carries forward the ancient Silk Road, the development achievements of human history and civilization, and provides a platform for building a community with a shared future for mankind. Practice platform. Taking the tenth anniversary as a new starting point, we will promote great economic integration, great development linkage, and great sharing of results. The “One Belt, One Road” road to peace, prosperity, openness, green, innovation, and civilization will surely Continuously extending into the distance. (Hua Ning)