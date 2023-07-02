The Evolving Landscape of Artificial Intelligence in Southeast Asia

Title: Southeast Asia Boosts Investment in Artificial Intelligence, but Challenges Remain

Publication date: July 2, 2023

Technology has no boundaries, and Southeast Asia is determined not to be left behind in the artificial intelligence (AI) race. As enterprises in the region strive to improve productivity, reduce costs, and enhance operational efficiency, they are significantly increasing their investment in AI technology solutions. However, despite the growing interest, Southeast Asia’s AI development is still in its early stages.

According to a recent report commissioned by Dataiku and conducted by IDC InfoBrief, companies in the Asia-Pacific region, especially Southeast Asia, are planning to invest 67% more in AI and machine learning technologies in 2023 compared to the previous year. These funds will be utilized in areas such as fraud detection/prevention, product quality inspection, and process automation.

Although this growth rate is impressive, Southeast Asia’s development in AI still lags behind more established regions. The shortage of skilled engineers and the need for a market with strong consumption power pose significant challenges. Education and awareness of AI technology among local users also need to be addressed.

In addition to increased AI investments, other tech industry updates in Southeast Asia have emerged. TechInsights reported that smartphone shipments in the region reached their lowest level in ten quarters during Q1 of 2023. Economic challenges and unfavorable exchange rates affected the smartphone market across Southeast Asia, with Chinese vendors dominating.

On the e-commerce front, Singapore’s Shopee announced its acceptance of UnionPay card payments, expanding its reach in the Southeast Asian market. Meanwhile, Alipay+ announced its collaboration with Razer Merchant Services to enable seamless payments at all 7-Eleven stores in Thailand, further enhancing its presence in the region.

Despite these advancements, the overall financing level of Southeast Asia’s tech industry in 2023 is expected to hit a new low since 2016. Totalling an estimated $6.2 billion by year-end, the figure reflects a decrease from previous years and signals a potential long-term slowdown. However, signs of recovery may emerge by 2024.

Amidst these financial challenges, various tech startups have secured investments. Singaporean biofuel startup Apeiron raised S$50 million to convert food and agricultural waste into biodiesel. Malaysian second-hand motorcycle trading platform iMotorbike received US$2.6 million to support its expansion and services. Indonesian supply chain startup Baskit secured US$3.3 million for its digital transformation initiatives. Climate technology startup Transitry, based in Singapore, received US$600,000 for its digital MRV solutions.

As Southeast Asia continues to invest in AI and navigate the evolving tech landscape, both opportunities and obstacles lie ahead. The region’s commitment to harnessing AI’s potential, alongside addressing skill shortages and educating users, will shape the future of Southeast Asia’s technological landscape.

