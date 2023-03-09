Listen to the audio version of the article

Elifso is eight years old. He hugs everyone all the time, clinging almost morbidly to anyone’s legs. Ali, on the other hand, not yet six years old, asks everyone: «Even where you come from was there an earthquake? I jumped out the window with my mum.’ Then there are the children who draw pictures of corpses, and those who insert the earthquake and death into every game and activity that Save the Children’s psychologists offer them.

A month without certainties

A month ago 24 million people were affected by earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, including at least 7 million children, many of whom witnessed the death of friends and family. Others were buried under the rubble of their collapsed houses. Many still don’t have a safe place to go.

For the women of southern Turkey, the earthquakes of 6 February 2023, and then those of 20, 27 and the more than 9,000 aftershocks that followed, meant the end of the life they knew, and the beginning of a new existence : Thousands of people are still without a roof over their heads, electricity, safe drinking water and sanitation facilities such as running water and toilets.

Women and girls have to manage their periods without privacy, clean water and sanitary products. But for most of the mothers I met in Antioch in Hatay province, one of the hardest-hit areas of Turkey, their main concern is the future. More than anything else, the lack of perspective, and the fear that the trauma experienced by their children will affect the life they can build.

What future for the children?

Melis, 35 years old and with two daughters, is camped out in a tent on the outskirts of the city, she tells me that they have nothing left, they have lost their homes, family and friends. «As a mother, the thing that saddens me the most now is not being able to provide essential goods for my children, not being able to take care of their hygiene, to protect them from the cold. I’m also worried about school. When will they come back? What if they go back to school, and we get hit by another earthquake? Who will take them by the hand, who will protect them?». Of all the thoughts that crowd her mind, the one that worries her the most is that “we have lost our faith in the future, we don’t know how and where our daughters will grow up”.