ATHENS – For two weeks the center of Athens has been manned by riot police and armored personnel: work has begun on the new metro station in Exarchia square and the barricades are back in the neighborhood that is the symbol of student and anarchist movements, solidarity centers and clashes 2008. The new protests have been underway since 10 August, the day on which the workers of Metro Attiki, a company of the Ministry of Transport, opened the construction site and closed the small triangular square.