The exchange of gifts between Putin and Berlusconi under examination by the EU

The exchange of gifts between Putin and Berlusconi under examination by the EU

The exchange of gifts between Vladimir Putin e Silvio Berlusconi ended up in the eye of the European Commission: do the twenty bottles of vodka that Putin would have been sent to Berlusconi and those of Lambrusco that the Forza Italia leader would have given to the Russian president violate the European sanctions against Russia?

Answering the questions on the subject, during the daily briefing of the commission, is the spokesperson of the European Commission for Competition, Arianna Podestàwho explains that “in the fifth package of sanctions we have decided to extend the ban on imports to spirits, including vodka.

