by palermolive.it – ​​27 minutes ago

Corleone has officially inaugurated a mural dedicated to Francesca Morvillo. The work was strongly desired by the municipal administration and created by the Palermitan artist Andrea Buglisi. A plaque recounting the meaning of the work was unveiled this morning. At the ceremony they were…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermitano remembers Francesca Morvillo: the exciting mural against the mafia appeared 27 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».