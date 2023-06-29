The executor came to list the apartments in the building on Vračar Info

At 11 o’clock in front of the building on Vračar, at Juzni Bulevar 90, it was announced that the seizure of the entire building, in which as many as 11 families live, will be carried out.

Today, the public bailiff tried to carry out an inventory of the apartments where eleven families live in the building at Juzni Bulevar 90 in Belgrade, and because of the alleged debt that one man bought from the bank! As one of the tenants, Dragoslav Pešić, a public bailiff, claims for Kurir she tried to carry out a list of apartments, but because of the large number of citizens who had gathered, she gave up.

“The legal requirements have not been met either because no one from the social services came. She gave up today, but she also learned about new facts, which the debtor did not provide her. The executor did not know that there were three judgments that proved that the company committed fraud and forgery of signatures of investors and co-investors, and that there are already three final judgments regarding that forgery.and she didn’t know about that and that there are two ongoing processes for fraud and forgery,” he explained to Kurir Pešić.

He adds that now we are waiting for her execution, because it may happen that she gives up, considering that she was not familiar with some details. “Or the court will make an order to suspend the execution. We sincerely hope that the court will make such a decision, because any other decision would be a precedent,” the interlocutor said. Pešić explains that the construction of that building has started in 2008 by the investors, as well as that the co-investors are the owners of the plot who had houses there.

“The investor, as the holder of the building permit, gave a power of attorney to a certain M., and the company is the successor of his M. company, which was the contractor. That company falsifies that power of attorney and, with some connection, mortgages the building and takes out a loan in the bank. The investor finds out that and submits a criminal complaint against that company and the bank, and a court case is entered into,” the interlocutor claims.

According to him, the dispute ends in 2013 when the bank loses the dispute, and the company is convicted of fraud. “There are three solutions. The company complained, and now they are after they are trying to do something with the lawsuits and the last judgment is from 2016 that the power of attorney was falsified and that the bank cannot do anything. However, that bank sells the alleged debt to a certain M., who buys that debt for 65,000 euros, I don’t know how he did it. How did he manage to reach a court decision where they supposedly have a decision that the executor can list the apartments. It remains unclear, considering that there are two other processes in progress,” claims the tenant of this building, Dragoslav Pešić.

He explains that in that court decision it is stated that the court orders the executors to measure the square footage of all apartments. “I don’t know by what mechanism they came to that, considering that there are two ongoing processes. I guess it’s not possible to have separate procedures for the same part,” says the interlocutor. As Pešić said, this building is in the process of legalization, and the papers were submitted in 2016.

