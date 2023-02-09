Loading player

On Wednesday, February 8, North Korea celebrates 75 years since the foundation of its army as we know it today. North Korea was born in the same year, after the end of the Second World War. For decades Korea had been a protectorate of Japan, but with the surrender of the latter and the agreements between the victorious powers it was divided in two, first provisionally and then definitively, with the creation of two separate states and governments, respectively neighbors to the Soviet Union (North Korea) and the United States (South Korea).

Every year, on the anniversary of the founding of the army, the North Korean regime organizes a large military parade in which its most powerful weapons are publicly displayed and celebrated. Images from past years’ parades show crowds of soldiers, orchestras, choirs, but above all floats displaying huge missiles. Usually the parade is organized so to speak in secret, without advertising it and without broadcasting it live, even if the same day or the following day diffuse the images of the weapons, in line with the propaganda objectives of the regime.

This year’s anniversary also stood out because Kim Jong Un took his daughter with him to visit the army. Several hypotheses have been made about the meaning of this gesture: some analysts they interpreted it as a sign of continuity, an indication from Kim Jong Un of wanting to project his regime and its nuclear ambitions into the future, perhaps choosing his own daughter – whom he had brought with him on other occasions – as his heir to lead the country.

This year there have not yet been any official statements on the organization of the parade, which is expected to be held today in Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea. At dawn today some illuminated jets flew over the city and music was heard in Kim Il Sung Square in the city center. More generally, in recent weeks some satellite images have hinted at large movements and preparations involving a large number of soldiers.

Once again this year the purpose of the military parade will be to celebrate Kim Jong Un’s regime and extol his efforts and ambitions to make North Korea a nuclear power. Last December, at the end of a year full of nuclear tests (over 70 ballistic missiles launched), Kim Jong Un said he wanted to implement a «exponential growthof North Korea’s nuclear arsenal.

Meanwhile, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the news agency of the North Korean regime, announced that Kim Jong Un made a speech to the country’s army on Wednesday: he said that being its supreme commander is his ” greatest honor” and that the army “answers the call of the times and of history as the strongest army in the world“.

