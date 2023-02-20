“If you save one life, you save the world” goes the old saying. In the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria, more than 40 thousand people lost their lives, but one young girl is alive thanks to rescuers from RS.

Aleksandar Naumović, member of the GSS of Banjaluka and the Republican Administration of Civil Protectionwho is both a guide and trainer of Tora, a dog that the entire region has heard of, tells MONDO that it is difficult to describe and summarize the experience from Kahranmaras.

Naumović went to Turkey only a few days after he returned from searching for his family who drowned in the Sava. By coincidence, in that search he cooperated with the Turkish AFAD, with whom they also worked in the ruins of Kahramanmaras, which was the epicenter of the catastrophic earthquake.

“The first impressions upon arrival in Turkey are hard to describe. It’s not a shock, because we’ve done so much during the last five or six years, but the scale of the disaster, the number of collapsed buildings, the way those buildings fell is hard to describe. Everything that we have seen so far could not have prepared us for this and I am still deeply impressed”Naumović told Mondo.

He points out that there is no training that can prepare a person for the scene in Turkey.

“During the training, we learned how to rescue from a partially damaged or collapsed building, but we never saw a situation where almost the entire structure of a 10-story building was reduced to five or ten meters. When I saw that scene, it was clear that there would be very few survivors , that there will be many dead and that we will experience some kind of shock. It is not normal to see so many dead in one place, and most of them were pulled out in those first days, because there were a lot of them on the edge of the ruins.”says Naumović.

As he pointed out, they went to Turkey in an atypical formation, as additional forces to the Turkish AFAD, because that was the agreement, and all with the aim of leaving as quickly as possible. He says that it is difficult to comment on the organization of work in Turkey, because no one is prepared for such a disaster.

“Turkey was not, but I don’t even know if it could have been prepared for that scale of the accident. The first three days they could not have acted better because the infrastructure of the rescue institution, buildings, warehouses were all damaged, there was no electricity. Priorities in our work was set by AFAD”our interlocutor points out and adds that one of the most difficult things was meeting people who begged to help them.

“During the search, we met people whose relatives were under the ruins, and everyone begged us, especially those of us with dogs, to locate the buried people as soon as possible and get them out.”says Naumović and adds that he also worked at the request of the victims, where he entered the ruins several times to confirm the presence of people.

“Everyone has their own obstacle, but it is difficult to refuse a man who is crying, who is in agony and begging me to check if his family is there. As for the security of the work site, it was also atypical, because there were many people, and until 200, on the spot. They are all waiting for one of their own to get out, expecting a miracle that he will be alive, and then it is difficult to tell these people to go away. If they were bothersome, they were, especially for the dog, because the presence of any extra human disturbs him in search. And Tora knew how to enter the hole and then come out because she picks up the smell of the people who are up next to the ruins.”says Naumović.



It is, though Tora, the search dog of the Mountain Rescue Service of Banjaluka, who was injured while working in Turkey, managed to find a living girl, but also her, unfortunately, deceased family members.

“My job and hers is to search the terrain, especially the microlocation. I worked on one collapsed building, and my colleagues called me from another, because there was a possibility that there were people alive in the ruins where they are. I went and did the work with Tora, she barked, and we were able to locate the little girl, but in that opening was not only her, but also her family – her mother, brother and sister, who didn’t survive. It’s an amazing feeling when you find out that someone survived despite everything, it doesn’t happen like that often, in fact, in these situations it happens very rarely”Naumović explains.

He says that finding a living person in such a terrain is “lucky”, because the teams, such as the Russian one, which was working next to them, and which is more numerous in terms of people and dogs and all the equipment, still did not find a living person.

“The Russians are an army in the true sense of the word, in terms of discipline and work, but they were not lucky enough to come across a living person. For something like that, you need to be in the right place at the right time, which happened to us. Our small team from Republika Srpska had that good luck and we did our part”proudly points out Naumović.

He says that there is always hope in such quests, but that you still need to be realistic.

“There is always hope, but reality is reality, there are estimates depending on the ruins of what can be found. I have never seen an earthquake like this on television, and I have never seen this amount of dead, because the city was overpopulated. People asked me how many dead we were drew, and after the first one I already started to forget the number”says Naumović and points out that the job of the rescuers is to get the victim out and to provide the family with peace and tranquility.

And about how he deals with the trauma that such events inevitably bring, Naumović says:

“I’m trying to build a ‘Chinese wall’ around myself and not think too much about it. So far I’m succeeding. I’m trying not to be too burdened by it, because if you start thinking that way, everything goes in a different direction. No you can do this business if you haven’t mastered it”concluded Naumović.

We remind you that a devastating earthquake hit Turkey on February 6, and rescuers from Srpska were among the first to go to help search for survivors.

They returned from Kahranmaraš on February 17, after participating in the search for the victims for ten days.

