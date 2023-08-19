the explosion immortalized in a video – Corriere TV

The university and the theater were also affected. There are dead and wounded

There would be “dead and wounded” as a result of the Russian attack on the city of Chernihiv, in northern Ukraine. The leader of Kiev Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram. «A Russian missile hit right in the center of the city – he explained – a square, the Polytechnic University, a theatre. An ordinary Saturday, which Russia has turned into a day of pain and loss. There are dead, there are wounded. My condolences to those who have lost loved ones.” “Russia must lose this war for life to win,” he concluded (LaPresse).

August 19, 2023 – Updated August 19, 2023, 12:09 am

