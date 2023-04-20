Home » “The explosion in the skies of Ukraine was not a satellite crashed to the ground but a meteorite”: the video
It looked like it could be a satellite crashed to the ground. And instead the flash that lit up the sky last night in Ukraine seems to be linked to a meteorite that has entered a collision course with our atmosphere. This was announced by the spokesman of the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuri Ignat: “This flash was also seen in Belarus. Therefore, it was not so easy to find debris. I think the special services will deal with this, but maybe this body, a meteorite, burned up in the atmosphere, ”she said.

The flare ripped through the night in the skies of Kiev, triggering the alarm around 10pm yesterday evening: the air raid alarm was immediately activated, even if the defenses were not put into operational order, as announced on Telegram by Sergei Popko, at the head of the military administration of the capital. The Ukrainian authorities have attributed the phenomenon to the entry into the atmosphere of a satellite of the Nasa. To refute this version was Rob Margettafrom the space agency’s public relations office cited by the Bbc, according to which the agency’s satellite was in orbit at the time the event occurred. “We are monitoring a NASA satellite called Rhessi which is expected to reenter Earth orbit tonight. However, the satellite remains in orbit at the moment,” he said.

