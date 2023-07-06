The Extension of NATO Secretary-General’s Term Exposes Internal Divisions and Power Struggles

Title: Internal Divisions Highlighted as NATO Secretary-General’s Term Extended

Date: July 5, 2023

Byline: Zhang Zhang Chen Chen, Xinhua News Agency

Warsaw, July 5 – The extension of the term of NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg until October 1, 2024, has brought to light the internal divisions within the organization. The decision to extend Stoltenberg’s tenure came after NATO member states failed to reach a consensus on a new candidate for the position, reflecting the difficulty in reconciling conflicting interests within the alliance.

Stoltenberg, a former prime minister of Norway, has been serving as NATO Secretary-General since October 2014. His term has been previously extended three times in 2017, 2019, and 2022, with each extension reflecting the inability of member states to agree on a successor. Stoltenberg had expressed his intention to step down after the end of his current term, making the extension a last resort.

The selection of a new Secretary-General usually involves informal diplomatic consultations among member states, with the candidate requiring unanimous approval. However, with the NATO summit scheduled to be held in Vilnius, Lithuania, from July 11 to 12, member states could not reach a consensus on a new candidate. As a result, the call to extend Stoltenberg’s tenure continued to grow, leading to the decision.

Analysts believe that the inability to agree on a candidate stems from the various contradictions and differences within NATO, making it challenging to balance the interests of all parties. For instance, the candidacy of Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen gained attention due to increased support for Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis. However, Denmark’s failure to meet NATO’s target for military spending and the dominance of Nordic Secretary-Generals could lead to dissatisfaction from member states in other European regions.

Another candidate attracting attention is Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Karas, who represents Eastern Europe. However, conflicting stances towards Russia between “New European” countries in Eastern Europe and “Old European” countries in Western Europe cause apprehension about her appointment.

During the selection process, major powers like the United States, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom have a decisive impact on the outcome. However, differences among these powers further complicate the decision. France, in particular, opposes any British candidate becoming the next NATO secretary-general, fearing an increase in American influence within the organization.

French President Emmanuel Macron has been advocating for European strategic autonomy, emphasizing the need for Europe to be able to determine its own destiny and rely less on the United States. This push for autonomy reflects European powers’ distrust of the United States, given the country’s domestic political polarization and fluctuating policies.

As the debate continues within the alliance, the extension of Stoltenberg’s term highlights the underlying challenges NATO faces in bridging internal divisions and finding a consensus on its future leadership.

