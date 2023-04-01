The guitar duo formed by Rodrigo and Gabrielahas released a new song “The Eye That Catches The Dream”, a theme that will be on his next album called “In Between Thoughts… A New World” that will see the light next friday April, the 21st. The winners of a Grammy award have reported that there will be a special edition of luxury vinyl limited to 2,000 copies and that it can only be purchased exclusively on the web. www.rodgab.com. You can already pre-order the new album through this link.

“The Eye That Catches The Dream” is a single that transitions from hard opening notes to a whirlwind of galloping rhythms, enveloping strings and sparkling, bubbly effects. This new album is the continuation so longed for by the fans of the previous project “Mettavolution”. “In Between Thoughts… A New World” It comes off as one of the duo’s most revealing projects to date. It is a unique piece composed spontaneously and prepared to provoke the same expansion of consciousness that inspired its creation.

The band will present this new album on an international tour that will start on april 24 and that already has the sign of sold out in cities such as London. The Mexicans will pass with this tour of presentation also by spain in two concerts: the November 7 will act in the La Paqui room in Madrid and the November 9 they will do it in the Razzmatazz room 2 in Barcelona. Tickets are already on sale and can be purchased through this link.