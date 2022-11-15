Home World The eyes of fear – the Republic
The eyes of fear – the Republic

The eyes of fear – the Republic

Kiev, Ukraine. November 15, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

It could be an earthquake, it could be another type of calamity – that shakes you, wakes you up, forces you to leave the house in a hurry, dressed as you are, without thinking about anything, without wondering what you might take with you. Deep bewilderment can be read on the faces, a painful anguish that drives us to cry, a human and animal fear, animal as human: that of a destroyed house, the gutted, unusable domestic space, the nest that falls and falls apart, the den which implodes and collapses. We don’t see the flames, we don’t see the hole in the building. We see the reflection of the destruction in the eyes of the beholder of the damage. The photographer managed to fix a precise and impalpable instant like the tears that burn the eyes: the instant in which destruction is faced, the end of the world-as-it-was, of our world-as-it-was.

Life changes quickly. Life changes in an instant. One evening you sit down at the table and the life you knew is over.”

is the incipit of a beautiful novel about mourning. One evening it happens that the life you knew is over, and you can’t even sit at the table.

