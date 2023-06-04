Home » the factor that can bring him to the rosanero
Next season, Palermo will have to fight for the top tiers of the league. To do this, the improvement of the squad must be homogeneous and extended to all departments. Several names have circulated in recent days: from Szmyt to Borges, from Ceccaroni to Lucioni, passing through Cistana and Vazquez.…

