Typhoid fever set in almost immediately, and cholera a little later. It was the last punishment for the Turks who survived the first shock of the great earthquake of 1999, on the 17th of a scorching August. Magnitude 7.6, and a number of deaths that exceeded 17 thousand. Of course, they soon stopped digging, because there were dozens of meters of rubble that no one knew how to remove. But nothing has changed. Today’s images are those of 23 years ago. And the houses were rebuilt as best they could, and new condominiums went up, always with cheap concrete and mediocre steel beams, and that’s why the buildings continue to sag. The president of the architects of Adana also explained this, admitting the failure of a prevention system in a country so exposed to earthquakes. And when the digging stopped, only the desperation of those who remained sitting on the rubble for weeks, hoping that someone would at least pull out the bodies.

In the neighborhood of Avcilara Istanbula man whose name was Nurhan Gungor he was buried in too deep a cavity, but he had a cell phone, and he called his wife. He told of her fear, of her and of four others, to that woman who was alive but crushed by the impossibility of doing anything. After two days the batteries ran out, the volunteers stopped using the pneumatic hammer, which was useless for drilling through the six floors of that building. And meanwhile new tragedies were being discovered. TO Cinarcik, a place of great tourism especially from Israel, the tidal wave swept away the overcrowded villages and sucked hundreds of people off the coast. They searched for them for months, combing the waters of the Sea of ​​Marmara.

Earthquake, an army of volunteers that knows no borders by our correspondent Gabriella Colarusso

08 February 2023



Then the funerals of the victims began. But they were few, because most were only exhumed months later, when the army bulldozers entered the scene. It’s at Their goal, in the interior of the country, no one ever arrived in good time. The highway was interrupted in several parts, an impossible route for the aid columns, which remained stationary for days on the edge of the craters. But patrols of more agile rescuers arrived, with dogs specialized in searching for people, later replaced by dogs for searching for bodies. There were hills of rubble, the soldiers watched so that no one stole, one day a shot hit a boy who rolled to the feet of a petrified photographer.

Turkey, “We abandoned”: the wrath of the displaced threatens Erdogan by our correspondents Gabriella Colarusso (Adana), Corrado Zunino (Nurdagi)

08 February 2023



And the air, no longer breathable. There were no masks capable of filtering the heavy smell that invaded the ice rink near Golcuk, where massacred bodies arrived, and ended up on a melting ice in the meantime. Even the diesel fuel from the generator that powered that ice ran out. They closed the door, no one knew what to do anymore. Then the army intervened, the tough Turkish army that was already rounding up neighborhood by neighborhood in Istanbul, lined up hundreds of terrified people, who then ended up being forcibly vaccinated. For what was not known, but the soldiers stuck the needle in the arm, piercing the fabric of the shirt, one after the other, it was not possible to escape, the rifles were out of safety. The army eventually dug large pits, which filled up with bodies. Anyone who had a corpse had to take it there immediately, and let it go down or throw it and then run away, because they were poor bodies already swollen. Finally, the petrol, and the fires, columns of thick black smoke that rose to the sky, and went on for days and nights. © breaking latest news