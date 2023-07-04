Title: The “Poison” Disease in the United States Intensifies: Why Did the US Drug Control Fail?

Date: July 3, 2023

The United States is facing an escalating drug epidemic, as the so-called “poison” disease continues to plague the nation. Despite efforts over the past 50 years, the US drug control policies have failed to curb the crisis. What are the reasons behind this failure? Experts point to the priorities of American politicians, who seem more focused on gaining political and economic benefits for themselves rather than prioritizing the lives and health of the people.

Recently, New York City witnessed the emergence of vending machines equipped with transparent glass and printed drug-related icons, which initially led observers to believe they were drug vending machines. However, closer inspection revealed that these machines contained items such as disposable drug-taking tools and drug overdose first aid kits, provided for free to the public.

According to a report by the New York Post, the vending machines quickly ran out of cocaine pipes (CRACK PIPES) on the same night they were installed. Additionally, the city has established “drug injection points” with professionals available to guide drug users on safe drug use.

In November 2021, ON POINT, the first drug injection point in the United States, officially opened its doors in the Harlem district of northern New York City. This facility aims to provide a safe space for drug users to receive professional guidance on injecting drugs.

Kailin, the director of ON POINT, explained, “Many people don’t even know how to inject drugs. They are unaware of finding veins, rotating veins, or using the necessary tools. We provide them with instructions, so we also shoulder some blame. However, the issue is not as simple as it seems.”

The coexistence of drugs with society has become a prevalent trend, indicating that the United States is unable to eradicate drug use entirely. This is evident through the emergence of drug tool vending machines and modern-day “smoke dens.”

In November 2020, Oregon Governor Brown signed Executive Order No. 110, making the state the first in the United States, and even the world, to legalize “hard drugs” such as heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

Why was such a bill passed during the midst of a presidential election? According to Sky Australia, the answer is rather straightforward. When the Democratic and Republican parties are evenly matched, garnering support from the 12% of drug-addicted voters in the United States becomes crucial. For politicians, winning votes and gaining power often takes precedence over protecting the health and welfare of citizens.

The intensifying drug epidemic in the United States calls for a reevaluation of drug control policies. It is imperative for politicians to prioritize the well-being of the people over personal gain and make concerted efforts to combat this widespread “American disease.”

