Home World The fairy tale company returns to the Savio Theater with “The Little Prince”
World

The fairy tale company returns to the Savio Theater with “The Little Prince”

by admin
The fairy tale company returns to the Savio Theater with “The Little Prince”

by palermotoday.it – ​​2 minutes ago

Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 March at 17:00 “The Little Prince” will be staged at the Teatro Savio, a show of the 2022/2023 season of the Compagnia delle Fiabe dedicated to children, with the artistic direction of Francesco Giacalone.…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The company of fairy tales returns to the Savio Theater with “The Little Prince” appeared 2 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Israeli elections, "I premier of all": now Netanyahu is courting the Arab vote

You may also like

Tunisia, in the streets with the largest trade...

Leotar and Igman played 1:1 in the Premier...

Nikola Jokić as a coach leads Denver’s time-out...

LIVE SERIES B PISA-PALERMO 0-1

Udinese-Atalanta / Tension for the Goddess: Gasperini argues...

Cagliari transfer market – Bomb on Bellanova and…...

Does China’s development trend cause concern for other...

When debts for accounts expire | Info

at least 17 dead- Corriere TV

isolated citizens write ‘Help us’ in the snow...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy