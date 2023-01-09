The catacombs of St. Peter’s Basilica were opened to the public on the morning of January 8. There are the tombs of the popes there, and Joseph Ratzinger was just buried there. Pilgrims have lined up since the morning, preparing to pray and pay respects to the pope’s tomb.

(Vatican News Network) On the morning of January 8, in St. Peter’s Basilica, believers had already formed a long queue, ready to visit the tomb of Benedict XVI when the catacombs of the Basilica opened at 9 o’clock. Among these crowds were men and women, families with children, nuns and priests, many of whom paid homage to Pope Ratzinger who was parked in the Basilica from January 2 to 4. Now they are back here, queuing next to the papal altar and descending to the crypt, where the remains of previous popes lie.

Joseph Ratzinger was buried in what was originally the tomb of John Paul II. Immediately after his beatification, Pope Wojtyla’s body was moved to St. Bastian’s Chapel in 2011, next to Michelangelo’s motherly statue. The burial of Benedict XVI took place after the Funeral Mass presided over by Pope Francis. Inside the cypress coffin were placed a notarial deed briefly describing Pope Ratzinger’s life and ministry, medals and coins minted during his ministry, and his woolen shoulder strap. The cypress coffin is placed inside the zinc coffin, and the outermost layer is the oak coffin.

