the fake video of Putin announcing the Ukrainian invasion in Belgorod- Corriere TV

the fake video of Putin announcing the Ukrainian invasion in Belgorod

the fake video of Putin announcing the Ukrainian invasion in Belgorod

In some regions of Russia on Monday, June 5, the media broadcast a fake video of Vladimir Putin which announced theinvasion of the Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk territories by the Ukrainian troops. The Russian president continued by imposing martial law and ordering the evacuation of civilians from the affected areas. It is, in fact, a sensational fake due to a cyberattack by some hackers. The confirmation came from Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. “It is true that there have been hackers in some regions. In particular, I know that there has been an attack on Radio Mir and some networks. Now all this has been eliminated and control has been restored,” Peskov explained. (LaPresse)

June 6, 2023 – Updated June 6, 2023, 2:04 pm

