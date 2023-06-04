The fall of Bakhmut: How did the Russians manage to deploy and regain control of Ukraine? | Military News | Al Jazeera

From the moment the Russians moved into Ukraine, the Kremlin generally believed it would be a quick-and-dirty operation, taking about two weeks to a few weeks, and ending with Kiev falling into their hands. However, two factors have prevented this from becoming a reality, firstly, the staunch Ukrainian resistance that Moscow did not anticipate, and secondly, the unprecedented Western training and weapons support for the Ukrainian military.

These variables, along with the duration of the war and the consequent high material and human costs, led to changes in the positioning of Russian forces on Ukrainian territory during the first and most of the second year of the invasion, especially With the Ukrainian military making notable strides in some key areas. Some reports say the Russians spent about $900 million a day during that period. In addition, due to pressure from the West, as well as the influence of the Russian economy, the supply of raw materials for the manufacture of weapons has been drastically reduced. This led some politicians on the other side (the Ukrainians and NATO behind them) to feel that Russia might try to end the war quickly by any suitable political means.

But that didn’t happen either. According to a recent study by the London-based Royal United Services Institute for Defense Security (RUSI), the Russians deftly adapted to the onslaught, starting to adjust themselves to fight a protracted war, and then redeploying their tactics to suit the new situation. reality, enabling them to make progress again or at least maintain previous gains in some areas.

Gate at Zaporozhye

Basically, this tactical modification is evident in Russian infantry formations, which used to be organized in the form of “Battalion Tactical Groups” or “BTGs” for short. This is a combined arms maneuver unit that represents the main tool of the Russian military on the ground. Usually comprised of a typical mechanized infantry battalion consisting of 2 to 4 companies, supplemented by air defense, artillery, engineering and logistical support units and a tank company.

In August 2021, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu stated that there are about 170 such battalions across the country, each with about 600-800 officers and soldiers, including about 200 infantrymen, equipped with about 10 tanks and 40 armored vehicles. These units were deployed during the first year of the war, however, with the army budget apparently depleted and such battalions developing an Achilles’ heel in coordinating their units, the Russian Army reverted to implementing an informal system involving the creation of Four different classes of infantry: Professional, Assault, Line and Disposable infantry.

Professional infantrymen receive the highest level of training for the tasks assigned to them, usually sniper squads or heavy weapons. The assault infantry, meanwhile, includes elite units such as paratroopers and marines, as well as some mercenaries from the Wagner Group, who receive additional training and are considered “valuable skill assets” by the Russian military.

As for line infantry, they generally receive weaker training and are responsible for tasks that do not require such training, such as maneuvers, staying in defensive areas, and supporting the most valuable infantry formations (specialized and assault). At the bottom of Russia’s infantry hierarchy is the “disposable infantry”, which includes recruits from eastern Ukraine’s Lugansk and Donetsk regions, which Russia had declared independent republics, and others from the Wagner Group prison , and civilians with little training. Armed only with small arms, they send squads into battle.

Currently the Russians are trying to deploy these different categories of infantry units into combat based on tactical needs, rather than supporting individual soldiers with heavy weapons and training, they limit this to specific categories, which saves a lot of financial cost and Increased the abilities of certain teams that specialize in more difficult missions. This helped solve the problems of the tactical battalions, but it also created new problems in that the less trained groups were at greater risk and thus accounted for a significantly higher proportion of the death toll.

god of war

The same tactical change can be seen clearly in the pattern of Russian artillery operations, the heart of the Russian Army, or as Joseph Stalin once called it, the “God of War”. During the first year of the Russian invasion, each battalion tactical group was assigned one or two groups (6 to 16 pieces) of howitzers, and one group (6 to 8 pieces) of rocket launchers or so-called multiple rocket launchers.

In the first quarter of 2023, we can notice that the rate of fire of Russian artillery dropped significantly to 12,000 to 38,000 missiles per day compared to the rate of 20,000 to 60,000 missiles per day in 2022. In addition, the caliber of shells most commonly used by the Russian artillery has changed significantly, the use of 152 mm calibers has decreased, and the firepower of 120 mm mortars has increased significantly (weaker than before).

This vulnerability is due not only to the fact that Russian production of artillery shells is woefully inadequate compared to battlefield requirements, or that missile ammunition is not available in sufficient quantities to meet required supplies, but also from attacks by the Ukrainian military using the U.S. Seahorse system , which disrupted supply lines and destroyed depots and artillery units, as well as the enormous impact of Western long-range, high-precision howitzers.

But the Russian military has also adapted well to these changes over time by rethinking artillery fire planning by introducing new tactics that shift based artillery strike decisions into larger, more diverse smaller decisions point, focusing on determining the best time to strike within the context of the unit’s broader operations.

This led to the emergence of four types of artillery units, the first to fire from moving points, usually to destroy enemy artillery batteries, the second to protect ground forces by maintaining sustained artillery fire, and the third to defend ground forces maneuvering on the ground to ensure that the heavier bullets reach their targets more accurately (in this case, the artillery is staffed by the infantry divisions of the “professional” category we talked about earlier).

As for the last category of artillery, it is used to suppress the enemy. Against this backdrop, the Russians used a variety of tactics, such as covering the area with heavy artillery fire if they knew the Ukrainians were preparing to attack, to prevent them from carrying out their plans. And if the Russians retreat from the attacked position, they will fill it with artillery fire once the Ukrainian army tries to take it.

In addition, the position of the fort is no longer a pit, but the cannon is hidden in the wooden block above the surface, and it will move to a different shooting position every time it is hit, and I have pre-placed the The number of bullets sufficient for a targeted strike. All of the above, reduced the waste of shells, found a flexible solution to the problem of striking stocks and supply lines, in general, these new tactics helped to maintain the superiority of Russian artillery units on the battlefield, although the rate of fire decreased significantly status.

Wuhledar: Tank massacre

The same pattern of flexible tactical changes also happens with tanks. Russia has lost nearly 2,000 tanks since the war in Ukraine began. The Russians took note of this huge loss especially after the fighting in the city of Vukhledar, east of Donetsk, in October 2022, which Ukrainian officials called “the largest tank battle of the war,” during which Destroyed more than 130 tanks.

The Russian Army has long had a tendency to push unsupported tank squadrons directly into Ukrainian ambush areas, resulting in the destruction of large numbers of these tanks, especially as the Ukrainians use relatively cheap but very effective anti-tank systems such as the FGM-148″ Javelin “. It is a portable system like an RPG, serving the US Army, with a range of 2,000 meters, and has many advantages such as light weight and easy operation. But more importantly, it follows a “fire and go” technique that allows the shooter to hit the target without having to aim precisely. That’s thanks to electronics and thermal and optical sensors inside the missile that track heat from the tank’s engine or any heat source on its surface.

Russia started the war by using tanks for “combat infiltration” as part of the tactical battalions we talked about earlier. However, with heavy losses, Russia started using tanks in infiltration situations where it seemed appropriate, combined with various decision points. In the case of the recent Battle of Bakhmut, which ended in favor of Russia, tanks were clearly not used for penetration, but primarily as artillery and fire support vehicles.

Also, the Russians provided their tanks with heat-resistant materials to reduce the accuracy of anti-tank missiles. The Russian army has also found that it is very suitable to fight tanks at dusk and dawn, when the temperature of the tank body is closer to the ambient temperature, which can distinguish the Javelin from other systems used in large numbers by the Ukrainians.

drone hell

Beyond that, the Russian military has made real progress in the field of electronic warfare. Recently, the rate of downing Ukrainian drones has increased to about 10,000 per month. Drone warfare was an important part of Ukraine’s early success in deterring Russian advances, but after a while it became clear that Russia’s capabilities in this area have advanced. Russia has a major electronic warfare system roughly every 10 kilometers along its nearly 750-kilometer front.

This is thanks to advanced Russian systems such as the Shipovnik-Aero jamming station, which can be mounted on off-road trucks and is difficult to detect. It can suppress cruise control signals, hack into onboard systems, and positionally control drones with up to one-inch accuracy within a 10-kilometer radius.

The Shipovnik-Aero system produces strong jamming that completely blocks the drone control signal, and may even cause the aircraft to cut off the original signal and replace it with a special signal that directs the flight and pushes it to land at any location you specify. place. Best of all, the system operates in less than a minute from detecting a march to suppressing its control signal. Among other things, the system is not only designed for counter-drone warfare, but can also suppress calls to control centers and signals from cellular, Wi-Fi and other networks.

In conclusion, the Russians seem to have realized in their first year in Ukraine that electronic warfare is critical. They have been developing electronic warfare structures every day, realized the real interception of Ukrainian electromagnetic signals, cracked the Motorola 256-bit encrypted tactical communication system widely used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and carried out a series of deception operations. Although Ukraine still has an advantage in the field of drones, as the Russian military adapts, it loses the ability to overturn the outcome of the battlefield compared with the first few months of the war.

Of course, the above are just examples of fundamental and systemic changes in the tactics of the Russian military in coordinating various functions in order to regain control of Ukrainian lands, and it has been able to make some progress over the past few months and solve some problems, some of which are related to Ukrainian counterattacks Related, some to do with coordination between forces, and a lot to do with economic issues and ammunition production lines.

So, contrary to the assumption of many Western warlords, the Russians appear to be deftly adapting to the emerging threat. But of course, that was achieved after suffering huge losses. This does not mean that the war has become their picnic, and there are still obvious problems in the execution of offensive operations. But this nimble variation shows that the Russian Bear’s quiver still has many tricks that can change the course of a war and its expectations.

source:

1. This report is primarily based on a research paper entitled “Meatgrinder: Russian Tactics in the Second Year of Its Invasion of Ukraine” published by the Royal Institute of Defense and Security Joint Services