The fall of Danilo Rueda puts the rest of the ministers on alert: “No one is untouchable”

Gustavo Petro’s Administration Shakes as He Dismisses Peace Commissioner

During the inauguration of Daniel Noboa as president in the Ecuadorian National Assembly on November 23, Colombian President Gustavo Petro sent shockwaves across his government by abruptly dismissing Peace Commissioner Danilo Rueda. This unexpected move has left everyone in the Cabinet on alert, as it signals a potential shakeup in the Administration.

Petro’s reputation for ruthlessly cutting off heads dates back to his time as mayor of Bogotá between 2012 and 2015. As president, he expects results in the short term and is not afraid to dismiss anyone who is not delivering. The recent dismissal of Rueda serves as a warning to other officials that they are also expendable.

Rueda’s dismissal came as a surprise to many, as the decision had not been discussed in Petro’s inner circles. The Peace Commissioner was instrumental in Petro’s flagship policy of total peace, which involves dialogue simultaneously with all armed groups in Colombia. Rueda’s dismissal has put all ministers on alert, as their positions are now threatened.

Beyond disagreements within the government, Rueda’s departure implies a significant shake-up and has raised concerns among Cabinet members. The president has already had two major cabinet crises in his year and a half in power, resulting in 30 ministers and multiple replacements.

Speculation about further adjustments to the Cabinet has been ongoing for months, with Rueda’s dismissal potentially signaling a broader coalition that could help Petro process a legislative agenda, including reforms facing resistance in Congress, particularly in the healthcare sector.

Petro’s decision to dismiss Rueda could be a prelude to a reconfiguration of his government, as he faces challenges in implementing reforms and navigating declining popularity. As the administration searches for lost governability, Rueda’s departure may be a signal of significant changes to come.

