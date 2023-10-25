The Fallout TV series arrives on Prime Video on April 12, 2024

If you love the Fallout universe, this is definitely news you’ve been anxiously awaiting: Bethesda has announced than the wait Fallout TV seriesproduced by Amazon for Prime Video, will arrive on April 12, 2024.

Excellent news for this historic franchise, which we hope will bring with it a renewed interest in the related video games and, perhaps, the launch of a new game set in this fascinating post-atomic world!

