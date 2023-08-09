The families of the victims of the massacre in Ribnikar filed a lawsuit against the boy’s parents Info

Parents and other family members of the victims of the massacre at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School filed a lawsuit today against the family of a boy (14) suspected of killing ten people, nine students and a school guard on Wednesday, May 3.

The parents and other members of the families of the victims of the massacre at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School filed a lawsuit today against the family of the boy (14) who committed this crime on May 3 and killed his peers as well as the school guard. Ten people were killed, nine students and a school guard.

“A lawsuit was filed in civil proceedings in order to justify the temporary measures that have already been determined. Therefore, a total of 27 plaintiffs filed one lawsuit. The minor and the mother and father are also sued. According to the father, temporary measures prohibiting the disposal and alienation of property were previously determined in the criminal proceedings against him, and according to the mother, in the civil proceedings. The lawsuit was filed for compensation of non-material damages for mental pain suffered due to the death of a close person, as well as for the fear suffered. Also, with this lawsuit, a monetary annuity was requested, i.e. the future payment of a certain amount of money from the day of the judgment and as long as the conditions for it last, in the name of future non-material damages for mental pain suffered due to the death of a close person.“, says a source familiar with the case.

Of course, the question is which outcome of the proceedings will show whether the claim will succeed in what spirit and in what amount. In the civil proceedings against Dhečak’s mother, the High Court in Belgrade ruled on a temporary measure in relation to the property in her ownership, namely that it is blocked for sale and rent.

As a reminder, she owns residential buildings, land, and cars. Civil proceedings, by the way, were conducted only against the mother, while criminal proceedings are being conducted against the father, in accordance with which temporary measures were taken against him and his property.



