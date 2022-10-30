[The Epoch Times, October 29, 2022](Comprehensive report by Wu Ruichang, reporter of The Epoch Times Special Department) For the first time in the United Kingdom, a person of other ethnicity was elected as the Prime Minister, which has become a major social news that people pay attention to, and many media have reported on their families.

The new British Indian Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was born on May 12, 1980 in Southampton, Hampshire. His grandparents were both Indians. He was born in Punjab, India, and immigrated to the United Kingdom from East Africa in the 1960s. Sunak’s father, Yashvir Sunak, is a general practitioner, and his mother, Usha Sunak, is a pharmacist who runs a pharmacy. The Sunak family has three children, and Sunak is the eldest son.

Sunak studied philosophy, political science and economics at Lincoln College, Oxford, graduating in 2001. In 2006, he received an MBA from Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business. While at Stamford, he met his wife, Akshata Murty, and married them in 2009, which included politicians, industrialists and cricketers among more than 1,000 guests.

Sunak himself was an analyst at investment bank Goldman Sachs from 2001 to 2004, and later a partner in two hedge funds, before being elected MP for Richmond, North Yorkshire, in May 2015. Entered cabinet in 2019 as chief secretary to the Treasury, becoming one of the youngest chancellors in history the following February, and presiding over the budget throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

His wife, Akishata Murthy, is 42 years old, and her father, NR Narayana Murthy, is an Indian billionaire who is the founder of Infosys. He transformed India into “the back office of the world” and the company is now worth more than $78 billion.

In 2012, Narayena Murthy was selected as one of Forbes’ “12 Greatest Entrepreneurs of Our Time”. According to AFP, Murthy has said that his four nights captive in communist Eastern Europe in 1974 was a turning point in his life, transforming him from a confused leftist to a determined and sympathetic man Heart capitalist.

The Sunday Times valued Akisha Tower’s property at £730m ($880m) in 2022, far more than the late Queen Elizabeth II owned around £370m Personal wealth in sterling (about $420 million) is even richer.

Akishata’s mother, Sudha, was the first female engineer at Tata Motors Ltd and was also a writer and author of several books. She has set up 60,000 libraries and built 16,000 toilets for India, and her modesty has earned her the title of “India’s Favorite Grandma”.

Despite the wealth of her family, she still requires her daughter Akishata and son Rohan Murty to ride electric tricycles to and from school like their classmates.

An Oct. 25 report in the British newspaper The Guardian said Sunak’s parents-in-law were seen as typical of the middle class in South India. This means they eat simple food, wear simple clothes and use simple furniture, they have strong family values ​​that emphasize education and hard work, and honesty and gentleness are their codes of conduct.

However, there are also public opinions that criticize the Sunak couple. For example, some media revealed that between 2015 and 2020, Sunak had a US green card. The Liberal Democrat leader at the time, Sir Ed Davey, told Sky News: “How can someone in charge of UK tax policy think any permanent residency status in the US is acceptable? It would be a huge benefit. conflict and a serious breach of the UK minister’s code.”

According to a report by The National in May this year, Akishata’s property is worth hundreds of millions of dollars in Infosys shares. Because she is a “non-domicile” in the UK, she can be exempted from paying some UK taxes. Income tax, pay only £30,000 ($36,000) in tax to avoid being charged worldwide income tax. But the tax-free part has drawn some criticism from the public, forcing her to pay taxes on her global income in April this year.

In early April, she tweeted 11 consecutive tweets that paying taxes is voluntary, not required by law. He said that this decision will not change the fact that India is his country of birth, citizenship and homeland and residence. “But I also love Britain,” she said.

