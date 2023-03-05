Home World “The family destroyed by grief”
World

“The family destroyed by grief”

by admin
“The family destroyed by grief”

by blogsicilia.it – ​​28 minutes ago

The bishop of Ragusa, Monsignor Giuseppe La Placa, went to Giarratana in the afternoon to visit the family of Rosalba dell’Albani, the woman killed yesterday at dawn by her brother-in-law, Mario Barresi. “I have found people destroyed by pain, but supported by faith…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The femicide of Giarratana, the bishop: “The family destroyed by pain” appeared 28 minutes ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

