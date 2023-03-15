by gds.it – ​​56 seconds ago

The yellow on the bas-reliefs found this morning, in a chest, in front of the Modern Art Gallery in Palermo remains unsolved. The museum employees, immediately realizing that there were works of art in the large blue box left on the street,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, the mystery of abandoned works of art: the artist’s family members are being sought appeared 56 seconds ago in the online newspaper gds.it».