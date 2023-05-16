Home » The family of Miloš Biković changed their last name Entertainment
Thanks to his talent and hard work, Miloš Biković became one of our most successful actors of the younger generation, and he also gained world fame.

Enviable success and fame bring with them great interest from the public who would like to know every detail of the actor’s life, however, he tries as much as possible to keep his private life only for himself and the people close to him. He recently revealed that the hero of his childhood was his mother, and as a guest in the show “1 on 1” on Channel 5, in North Macedonia, he discovered that his family had changed their surname.

My grandfather was born Bikovski and they are originally from Berovo“, said the actor in the aforementioned show, while on one occasion he told Russian media details from his private life and growing up.

“I grew up in Karaburma, and we often moved because we didn’t have our own apartment. My family used to be very rich, but after the Second World War we lost everything due to nationalization. Dad was the director of a large Austrian company and earned a lot of money, but I didn’t feel that easy life. My brother did,” said Biković at the time.

His brother became a monk when Miloš was a child, their parents divorced, his father went to Germany, and he died in 2006 – “My brother went to the monastery when he was 22 years old, and he studied with the descendants of Russian emigrants who came to Serbia after the October Revolution. It is important for me to say that I talk to him like a brother, but I always remember that he is still a monk who dedicated his life to God”.

See what Miloš Biković’s mother looks like, who was the hero of his childhood:

Biković is enjoying love with a beautiful lawyer Ivan Malić. It was rumored that the couple had started a life together, and Ivana’s photos from the exotic destination lit up the networks!

