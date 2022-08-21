The last time we saw her Daria Dugina, or Platonova as he called himself, spoke as an expert of the Eurasian International Movement at the conference “The geopolitical war of the West against Russia: the case of Ukraine” hosted in Moscow by the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation on February 15 last. There were nine days left before the launch of the so-called “special military operation” against Kiev and Daria and other self-styled experts, including Italians, argued that the US was riding the clash that was looming in Ukraine to definitively distance Europe from Russia and thus prevent birth of a great “Eurasia” under the aegis of Novorossija that extends “from Dublin to Vladivostok”, theorized by his mentor father, the sovereign ideologue Aleksandr Dugin.

Russia, Dugin’s daughter died in a car explosion. Moscow: “It’s an attack”. Kiev: “It wasn’t us” August 20, 2022



Born in 1992, with a degree in Philosophy, Dugina ran into British sanctions because she was a “frequent and high-profile author of disinformation” on Ukraine. At the head of the English and Turkish language site United World International, owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the “Putin chef” godfather of the infamous “troll factory” and the group of mercenaries Wagner, Dugina called the Ukrainians “subhuman” to be conquered and he had written the forthcoming book titled Z, the infamous symbol of the Russian operation in Ukraine.

The fake news of the “Putin ideologue”

Despite having followed in her father’s footsteps, she had tried to get away from him by not adopting his surname but, although she had gained an autonomous reputation, there is no doubt that the real target of the car bomb that killed her on Saturday night on the outskirts of Moscow was her father, beacon of Western sovereigns and disseminator of disinformation.

Ukrainian saboteurs or Russian matrix: the leads on the attack that killed Dugin’s daughter by Daniele Raineri 21 August 2022



One of Dugin’s biggest “fake news” was being called “Putin’s ideologue” or – thanks to his semi-unkempt beard – “Putin’s Rasputin”, a nickname coined not by chance by Breibart News, the site of his admirer and follower Steve Bannon, former strategist of Donald Trump and the US supremacist and anti-Semitic Alt-right.

Although he theorises a thought that well interprets Vladimir Putin’s neo-imperial designs and his essay Fundamentals of Geopolitics has been adopted as a manual by the Academy of the General Staff, in reality Dugin has no personal connection with the Kremlin leader nor much influence at home. , as also testified by the studies of the Rand and Kennan Institute think tanks, but he did not hesitate to exploit the nickname to gain accreditation in Western sovereign and conspiracy circles.

The complicated relationship with the Kremlin

The Kremlin not only did not endorse its two political adventures, the National Bolshevik Party and the Eurasian Party, both dissolved, but it also distanced itself from them when in 2014, when the conflict in Donbass began, Dugin invoked the “genocide” of the Ukrainians – words considered excessive which, in addition to inclusion in the “black lists” of the EU and the US, cost him the chair at the Moscow State University. But it is also true that the Kremlin does not mind at all its influence abroad.

Luttwak: “The attack against Dugin opens a new front for Putin, internal security” See also Gb: sexual abuse of stepdaughter, sentenced to 8 years by our correspondent Paolo Mastrolilli 21 August 2022



It was the chaos following the collapse of the USSR that fueled the neo-imperialist theses of Aleksandr Gelevic Dugin, born in 1962, the son of a Soviet intelligence officer. Inspired by thinkers Ivan Ilin and Nikolai Gumiliov, Dugin theorizes a “Fourth Political Theory” that bypasses fascism, communism and liberalism and founds the International Eurasian Movement supporting the unification of the Russian-speaking territories, including Ukraine, and Europe into a vast new Empire.

Dugin, Savoini, the League: at what point is the investigation into the Metropol affair by Sandro De Riccardis 21 August 2022



Eurasia and the “Third Rome” which is Moscow

Eurasia, in fact, led by the Third Rome, Moscow, which fights the individualistic West, “eternal Carthage” to be razed to the ground. Dugin spreads the theories of him through media financed by the ultra-Orthodox and nostalgic oligarch Konstantin Malofeev: Tsargrad TV and the multilingual websites Katehon.com and Geopolitica.ru. This is where the Alt-right, Q-Anon, supremacist, conspiracy theorist, sovereign and No-vax theses start, for example in Italy by sites like Imolaoggi or YouTube channels like VisioneTv.

Dugin and Italy: from Lega and CasaPound to Fusaro and the conspiracy theorists, here is the galaxy of the Russian ideologist in our country by Rosalba Castelletti 21 August 2022



The lighthouse of the sovereigns

Dugin managed to do more. He has also become the beacon of sovereign parties: from the former Front National of Marine Le Pen in France to the German Afd to the Austrian FPö up to Salvini’s League and the neo-fascist movements Forza Nuova and Casa Pound in Italy. The murder of his daughter and her non-death, as the British expert on Russian politics Mark Galeotti wrote in The Spectator, will only add to the myth. “If a dead Dugin would have been a malleable martyr – says Galeotti – an angry surviving Dugin could now turn out to be a wild card”. © PLAYBACK