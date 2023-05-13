The famous store in Stuttgart is closing | Info

The “Yeans Halle” store in Stuttgart is closing after 46 years.

Izvor: Shutterstock

The store “Yeans Halle” has been an integral part of every shopping experience in Stuttgart for decades. After 46 years, the fashion house announced that it will close its famous branch.

The closing branch was the oldest store and is located on Tübinger Strasse in Germany. “Unfortunately, with the current reluctance to buy and increased costs, it is no longer economical to have two large branches in the same city“, explained the company when asked by the German media about the closure.

As they stated, after closing the mentioned store, they will concentrate on another branch. Before the fashion store closes its doors forever on July 15, 2023, a big sale has been announced. Not only jeans are for sale, but also all furniture, according to a post on the company’s website.

According to information from the company, 13 employees from the branch will move to other stores. During 2023, several traditional shops were closed in Stuttgart. For example, a traditional butcher’s shop announced its closure after 111 years.

(WORLD/fenix-magazine.de)