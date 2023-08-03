The Fan Futura Fest celebrates its third edition

Generation Z seems to have found a festival that suits their post-pandemic musical needs. This has been demonstrated by the Fan Futura Fest in its third edition.

It has been held, as in its previous two years, at the San Javier Municipal Sports Center (Murcia). Urban music was the protagonist of the 25,000 m2 venue, and more than 40,000 attendees were able to enjoy it on its three stages. During the sunset of July 28 Cupid, the group that recounts love accompanied by autotune, was in charge of welcoming the night. Interpreting their bedroom pop songs like “Autoestima”, “Sobredosis de amor” or “Un cabrón con suerte”, they managed to romanticize the sunset even more. the band of Skinny Pimp and a devoted audience dedicated themselves to singing about love, a feeling that will be present at the Wizink Center on February 14 with the presentation of their next album.

While all this was happening, on the stage located on a basketball court there was a great contrast with the presence of La Zowi. Filled with hundreds of teenagers squeezed into the space, the heat did not prevent them from dancing and following each of their songs. “La reina del sur” interspersed the songs from her latest album along with her previous works and collaborations. “Smartphone” or “Sugarmami” did not miss the appointment, as did the often repeated phrase “La Zowi puta”.

Murcian talent was present during the two days. Although it is true that perhaps the schedules of these were not the most coherent, we must not forget that it is a festival and the artists are not opening acts for the headliners. And it is that the first rows were full of followers of Mora o anuel aa, but those who went before their performances knew how to keep up and maintain their energy. This was the case for Daniel Shoemaker, which has been present in the two previous calls of the festival. He was aware of the aforementioned and was, in part, affected by it. In one of his songs, someone from the public dedicated himself to sending airdrops to the computer and a sound slipped in during these. At first it seemed to be part of the theme, but the musician expressed his discontent on his Twitter profile and complained about the attitude. Despite this, in those moments he knew how to get by and it was not exaggeratedly noted that he was not part of the show. The Murcian took advantage of the occasion to premiere his latest single, “A year of shit”, released the night before and whose production is in charge of Oddliquor. In addition to paying tribute to her grandmother with the flashlights of the mobile phones of the attendees lit during her “Bolero de desamor”.

After this came the moment that all attendees were looking forward to: seeing Mora, one of the most consumed urban artists in Spain during the last two years. With his “Paraíso Tour 2023” he toured his latest album and his other musical works, without forgetting his most viral collaborations and remixes, such as “Una vez” or “Polaris Remix”. The public accompanied him and chanted each of his songs without any apparent problems. On numerous occasions, the Puerto Rican turned his show into a kind of karaoke, letting the adolescent audience shout his most famous verses, as happened in his hymns “La inocente” or “Memorias.” The latter served to close his frenetic performance: the atmosphere resembled that of a disco due to the jumping and screaming.

The crowd was divided after hours of waiting to see Orslok or listen to the DJ set of Los Xavales. Others, on the other hand, stayed in the main one, to enjoy Belen Aguilera, who began his show with his well-known “Camaleón”. The previously called “The girl and the piano” was accompanied by the “skeleton”, as the Catalan named the musical instrument, to interpret some of her most intimate songs such as “Mía”. Demonstrating, once again, her vocal quality, that she was present during the hour that she remained on stage. In his repertoire adapted to festivals he has the DJ Rup-tura, essential to present her new EP, “Metanoia”, and the moments in which the pianist disappears from the stage. To finish, she performed “Antagonist”; Despite the fact that “I’m going to do everything wrong” appears in her lyrics, it was an experience in which her “gays and girls” from the public, as she nicknamed them, gave their all to the attitude of the singer. Later international artists such as YSY A or Villano Antillano would continue.

The second day was packed with fans of anuel aawho during the previous performances did not stop demonstrating who they were there for, with their banners and flags. Delaossa he took it upon himself to demonstrate his talent, despite being aware and reminding those who were there for the Puerto Rican that they had a few hours left to see him. For this reason, although the attendees complained about the high volume of the bass, the singer knew how to adapt to the conditions and the heat. “Veneno” and “La placita” were responsible for closing their show, the first of which was the most anticipated by the public, since they eagerly requested it all the time.

Later the band Fat One took over from some heated fans who constantly asked for water. The Murcian group formed by Sergio Nicolás (voice), Luis Morera (bass), Luz Abril (guitar and choirs) and María Lázaro (percussion), would give way to the main artist of the night. Before that happened, the bedroom pop took over the attendees. His versions of “Fiebre” or “La Bachata”, together with his own songs such as “mañaneo” or “dime que sí”. In the latter, the group’s vocalist took the opportunity to climb and climb part of the stage, approaching the public at the end.

Finally arrived anuel aa, who extended his concert half an hour more. Without a doubt, a large part of the public was there for him and they shouted every “bebesita”, “brrr” or “real to death” that the singer said on numerous occasions. He practically reviewed much of his discography, offering a show that did not go unnoticed. The Puerto Rican thanked his fans for their love, giving his glasses and jacket to some lucky ones in the front rows, feeling the heat approaching them.

After the great commotion caused by the protagonist of the night, came Sticky M.A, who performed many of his songs amid smoke and green lights, turning it into a huge rave party that caused the singer to pounce on the audience at the end of the concert. closing the night came Young Miko. In just forty minutes, the new Puerto Rican promise moved the urban scene and musical trends that are part of the TikTok social network. Everyone chanted the most viral parts of her songs and many of the attendees threw flowers at the singer. She ended up saying that they should stop doing it, because “they already know that she has a problem”, referring to and introducing her song “Lisa”, where her lyrics say that she “quickly falls in love with girls”. . Despite being her first time in Spain, it seems that she already has, and is creating, a large community of fans.

Both days have made it clear that the urban reggaeton scene is here to stay. But perhaps he can’t mix so much with artists from other musical genres. Where is discovering other groups or singers at festivals? Perhaps passion and the desire to see the headliners are clouding judgment. Enduring the heat for hours to be in the front rows and see these artists is becoming a tradition that will begin to have consequences and affect other singers or groups. However, we will continue to be “real to death” with the Fan Futura Fest, for demonstrating that a sustainable festival with environmental awareness can be created.

