The far right gathers at the Lodi cemetery for the commemoration of Sergio Ramelli. In the video the Roman greeting of the participants

Saturday 29 April 2023

One hundred led by Forza Nuova leader Roberto Fiore remembered the young right-wing militant buried in Maggiore. Present the municipal councilor Gianmario Invernizzi

The far right takes sides in Lodi in memory of Sergio Ramelli: one hundred from different parts of Italy took part in the commemoration of the young man from the Lodi family who died on 29 April 1975 from the consequences of a brutal beating suffered in front of the school by part of a group linked to Avanguardia operaia and buried in Lodi.


Roberto Fiore speaking in front of Ramelli's tomb

Roberto Fiore speaking in front of Ramelli’s tomb

The group of militants, led by Roberto Fiore, founder of Forza Nuova and released from prison a few months ago, after having found themselves in the entrance square of the Major under the eyes of a robust contingent of police forces, walked along the portico of the cemetery up to to reach the tomb of the Ramelli family which houses the remains of the young man.


A moment of commemoration

A moment of commemoration

After Fiore’s words of remembrance, the homage concluded with the ritual Roman greeting for the “present” ceremony (“mandatory, not optional” the organizers pointed out).

Also present at the Maggiore was the city councilor Gianmario Invernizzi, a contemporary and personal friend of Sergio Ramelli.

The complete service with images and interviews on the Citizen on newsstands on Monday 1 May

PRAISE The Roman greeting of one hundred far-right militants at the end of the commemoration of Sergio Ramelli. Video by the web editor

