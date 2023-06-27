The far right is back in force in Greece

In the parliamentary elections of 25 June in Greece, won by the centre-right party of outgoing prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, three far-right parties gained entry into parliament, all of which obtained just over the 3% threshold, receiving dozen seats each. This result means that in the next parliament about a tenth of the 300 seats will be cast by the extreme right.

It is a signal that various commentators consider worrying in a country that went through two right-wing dictatorial regimes in the twentieth century, the last of which was that of the Colonels, which lasted from 1967 to 1974. Despite the limitations on freedoms suffered in that period, a significant percentage of the current political class claims ties with that political tradition: including several exponents of New Democracy, Mitsotakis’ party which for some years has moved decisively to the right. Furthermore, a deterioration in freedom of information has been reported for several years, with the media increasingly influenced by the government and taking up mainly right-wing, sometimes even radical, narratives.

The three far-right parties that entered parliament are the Greek Solution (Ellinikí Lysi), which had already been in parliament since the 2019 elections and also has a seat in the European Parliament, Victoria (Niki) and the Spartans (split). All three parties have very conservative and nationalist positions, hostile to immigration, in favor of the recovery of “Hellenic values” and sometimes pro-Russian, and have filled the political vacuum left by the neo-Nazi organization Golden Dawn, which in 2020 was judged a criminal organization from the court of Athens.

In the 2019 elections the bad electoral result of Golden Dawn, as well as the defeat of the radical left of Syriza, had suggested that Greek voters had wanted to reward a party with more centrist positions on certain issues such as New Democracy, which in recent years has actually pursued rather liberal economic policies. At the same time he has also promoted positions dear to the nationalist right, including a very tough immigration policy.

Greek Solution, the best known of these parties so far, had already achieved a good result in the first round of the elections, which was held in May. In this round it took 4.44 percent, obtaining 12 seats. Its leader, Kyriakos Velopoulos, a former member of parliament of New Democracy and of the ultra-conservative party LAOS, is a telemarketer who a few years ago it offered«autograph letters of Jesus Christ», certified and authenticated by «several high Orthodox prelates».

Niki instead it is mainly aimed at the religious population of rural areas, in northern Greece. It is supported by several monks of Mount Athos, one of the most important centers of the Orthodox religion, and for this reason it has a certain affinity with the positions of Russia, where, as in Greece, Orthodox Christianity is the most widespread faith.

The Spartans were until very recently almost unknown and without political representation: they had not even presented themselves in the first round of parliamentary elections. Their success in the second round, in which they obtained 4.64% of the vote, was mainly explained by the support given to the party by Ilias Kasidiaris, a former spokesman of the dissolved neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party. Kasidiaris, who is serving a 13-year prison sentence linked to his activities as a Golden Dawn executive.

Kasidiaris proved to be very adept at politics even from prison, creating a new party, the National Party – The Greeks, and organizing meetings and demonstrations. After a new law prevented the National Party – The Greeks from participating in elections in May, Kasidiaris expressed “full support” for the Spartans. Precisely because of the support received from a prominent exponent of Golden Dawn, the Spartans’ electoral result aroused more concern than that of the Greek Solution and Niki. The Golden Dawn’s relationship with today’s far-right is in fact mainly maintained by the Spartans, while the other two far-right formations maintain a cooler stance.

Golden Dawn does not participate in the elections because it was dissolved in 2020 by order of the judiciary, following a five-year process. The judges had in fact determined that the party was actually a criminal association, due to the numerous attacks carried out by its members against migrants and leftist activists, including the murder of a rapper in 2013. In addition to the dissolution of the party, the its leaders, including Kasidiaris, were sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Golden Dawn was born in 1993 to a small sect of nostalgics of the Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler. It had enjoyed moderate electoral success between 2009 and 2018, the years of the height of the Greek economic crisis, and its members had been elected to parliament four times, becoming the third party in the country in 2015. Following the trial, however, the organization had lost a large part of its consensus, and in the 2019 elections it had not passed the threshold.

The far right in Greece is particularly rooted in the north of the country, where the agreement reached in 2018 between the leftist government of Alexis Tsipras and North Macedonia, which took on this name precisely following the agreement, was received particularly negatively. The accord helped normalize relations between the two countries and resolved a dispute that had been going on since at least the breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s. North Macedonia is accused of having appropriated a name and a cultural and historical identity belonging to a geographical area that fell within the borders of the Greek state, the region of Macedonia precisely, and the legacy of a figure like Alexander the Great , instead claimed as Greek: the agreement is considered a national defeat by nationalist circles.

Even the party that has governed Greece since 2019, New Democracy (New Democracy), has an ambiguous relationship with the extreme right. Although he is mainly the heir of those conservative politicians who had distanced themselves from the dictatorial regime of the Colonels after its fall in 1974, the previous government, also led by Kyriakos Mitsotakis, had three ministers from the ultra-conservative party of the Orthodox Popular Group (LAOS), now dissolved. These ministers had in the past expressed positions in favor of the military junta, as well as anti-Semitic positions, among other things.

Mitsotakis’ position vis-à-vis the far-right is made even more ambiguous by a law passed in May which prevents a party from participating in elections if its leadership, official or unofficial, has been convicted of serious crimes: it is this law which prevented Kasidiaris and his party from directly participating, but according to some analyzes contributed to give it legitimacy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

