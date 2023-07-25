the farce of Mirko and Perla

The report cards of the penultimate episode of Temptation Island they put Mirko and Perla first. The others behind for us. We have reached the fifth and penultimate episode of the reality show by Fascino, then Maria De Filippi, and hosted by Filippo Bisciglia and, let’s face it, only the most boring couples are left.

Gabriela and Giuseppe: vote We miss you. Without improbable sentences that ooze stupidity and macumba, without reasoning from the Middle Ages – no, wait until the medievalists get offended -, I correct myself, without reasoning from dark moments of Italian popular culture, without betrayals and spites, in short, without American Boy and Mrs. Temptation Island is not.

Vittoria e Daniele: voto Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzz. Valerian dispert dodged. I appeal to Mr. Bonomelli: take them instead of chamomile with melatonin and magnesium. They are really soporific. Maybe, just maybe, in about thirty episodes we might be able to be surprised by one of their statements. But Temptation Island ends next week. They are predictable, discounted more than the sales in early July. Journey into feelings? Vacation in a luxury resort, more than others. Come, come, leave space.

Mirko and Perla: Clown vote. They started the reality show with the handbrake on, also because they were objectively overshadowed by Manu and Isabella first and then by the always dear Gabriela and Giuseppe. Now they have the whole scene to themselves and they take it. In front, since they don’t make a logical reasoning even if it is proposed to them with a hunchback – intended as a text and not as Quasimodo of Notre Dame – who passes in front. They probably loved each other in a time that varies between never and absolutely never. The fact is that now they are pissed off more than what the post office does 45 operations at the counter when it’s our turn right after and we pee. If they had lightsabers and an arena we could see quite a confrontation. But the production does not offer them to him. At the confrontation bonfire they come out separate, but with their respective tempters. The new unions will last just the time of a wire transfer. clowning.

Read more:

Temptation Island, the couples: who are Mirko and Perla

Ale and Federico: vote Do you still listen to him? He’s more annoying than the rooster that crows at 5 at my friend Giada’s house after we got home at 3. And while the rooster has to stay there anyway and we know it, it’s not clear why Ale didn’t send her boyfriend home like the day after we met him.

Francesca and Manuel: Phil vote. Filippo, understood as Bisciglia, I’ll tell him that you’re not his cousin and that rather than being called “Phil” by a stranger, would you prefer a rash disease? No because by dint of enduring one ends up exploding. And, Filippo, it’s only right that you start putting big dots on the “i”. Then comes the production that chooses “Little man” by Mia Martini to present him. And it is immediately myth. It annoys him that she opens up with the single Alberto, but he is happy that she finds out more. In short, a blow to the rim and one to the barrel. She would like to give one to him instead. And in fact she asks for the early confrontation bonfire and goes out without him. The hope is that she will remain without him even outside the program.

Warning: even during this episode, the Italian language was abused for a long time. Warning: viewing this program can seriously damage your grammar lessons.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

