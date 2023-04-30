Home » The Faroe Islands qualified for the European Championship Sport
World

The Faroe Islands qualified for the European Championship Sport

by admin
The Faroe Islands qualified for the European Championship Sport

The Faroe Islands are writing history, they went to the European Handball Championship and can meet the Serbian national team there!

Source: Tweet/Rasmus Boysen

Although the Faroe Islands team was convincingly defeated by Austria 38:33 in the last round of qualification in the second match of their group, Ukraine defeated Romania with 31:26 and thus sent the Faroes to the European Championship! Austria finished the qualifiers without defeat and qualified for the Euros as a convincing first, while Romania, the Faroe Islands and Ukraine each had four points, but in the end, the Romanians were the best in the mutual score, and the Farans finished in third place.

The French managed to qualify for the Euro with two big victories in these qualifications. first they won Ukraine 33:26 on their home field, and then also in the north of Europe they won Romania 28:26 and thus made a great success.

In the end, this meant that the Faroe Islands as one of the four best third-placed selections going to the Euro! This is the first time in history that a team from the Faroe Islands is going to such a big competition, and the team will be led by a young center back Elijah Elefsen who is only 20 years old and will play for Kil starting next season.

The first placement at the European Handball Championship in its history was also won by the Gruzuje team, which defeated Hungary 31:30 with a seven-pointer in the last moments of the match and thus were among the four best national teams that were third in their group. Watch that goal and the Georgians’ celebration:

You may also like

Arrested in Algeria Max Togni, the director of...

Pope meets Hungarian cultural figures: truth sets people...

overturned cars and broken trees – Corriere TV

Max Togni, director of the circus, arrested in...

Renault 5 2023, the city car of the...

Dillon Brooks fined | Sport

Washington social feast, Biden laughed and listened to...

The Faroe Islands qualified for the European Handball...

Accident in Viale Regione Siciliana, car swerves and...

Salvation moves away for the Brizz Nuoto, Acesi...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy