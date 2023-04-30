The Faroe Islands qualified for the European Handball Championship Sport

The Faroe Islands are writing history, they went to the European Handball Championship and can meet the Serbian national team there!

Source: Tweet/Rasmus Boysen

A miracle happened! The Faroe Islands qualified for the European Handball Championship! The country of 50,000 people managed in the end to secure a place at the Euros, which takes place from January 10 to 28 in Germany!

Although the Faroe Islands team was defeated by Austria 38:33 in the last round of qualification in the second match of their group, Ukraine defeated Romania with 31:26 and thus sent the Faroes to the European Championship! Austria finished the qualifiers without defeat and qualified first for the Euros, while Romania, the Faroe Islands and Ukraine each had four points, but in the end the Romanians were the best in the mutual score, and the Farans finished third.

In these qualifiers, with two great victories, the French managed to qualify for the Euro. first they beat Ukraine 33:26 on their home field, and then also in the north of Europe they beat Romania 28:26 and thus made a great success.

In the end, this meant that the Faroe Islands as one of the four best third-placed selections going to the Euro! This is the first time in history that a team from the Faroe Islands is going to such a big competition, and the team will be led by a young center back Elijah Elefsen who is only 20 years old and will play for Kil starting next season.

The first placement at the European Handball Championship in its history was also won by the Gruzuje team, which defeated Hungary 31:30 with a seven-pointer in the last moments of the match and thus were among the four best national teams that were third in their group. Watch that goal and the Georgians’ celebration:

Giorgi Tskhovrebadze sends Georgia to their first EHF EURO in history with a last-second penalty!!#ehfeuro2024|#heretoplay|@GeorgiaHandballpic.twitter.com/o1BWgC7YT1 — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO)April 30, 2023

The Faroe Islands have thus become the smallest country with a representation at the European Championship, not only in handball but in any team sport.