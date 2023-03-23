They are both called Francis Pius. One shot, the other died. The 20 year old Francis Pio Valda he was arrested on the grave charge of voluntary homicide, aggravated by mafia methods, of Francesco Pio Maimone. The latter, 18 years old, was killed by a shot that exploded at the height of a dispute for trivial reasons, the night between last Sunday and Monday, in front of a kiosk on the road of the chalets on the seafront of Napoli.

After the murder, Francesco Pio Valda would have returned to his neighborhood of origin, Barraaccompanied by a person close to him. He left the scene of the tragedy immediately after the shots were fired and a person loaded him into the car. Regarding the dynamics of the incident, it would appear that the alleged perpetrator of the murder fired – first a few shots into the air and then into the crowd – as he was leaving the kiosk where the dispute broke out, by which time he was near another nearby chalet .

The Flying Squad tracked him down yesterday, following an investigation, at the home of some acquaintances in the neighborhood jumpers. The police, thanks to some activities, identified the place where he was hiding and in the afternoon the young man was stopped. At the moment it is not clear who it was aimed at which young Valda shot.

Who is Francesco Pio Valda

The father of the arrested boy was killed in a Camorra ambush in 2013: the shooters, the investigators reconstructed, were hit men from the Cuccaro clan, because the man had joined the Amodio-Abrunzo splinter group.

Francesco Pio Valda had returned from a rehabilitation course, after ending up in handcuffs in 2021 – still a minor – for drug dealing. The agents found 400 grams of hashish and a replica pistol in the house. The lawyer Antonio Iavarone, lawyer of the alleged murderer, explains: «Brother Luigi, whom I followed together with Francesco Pio, is in prison for attempted murder. In June there will be the hearing of the abbreviated trial which sees him accused ».

«The State has tried to recover both and for Francesco Pio – Iavarone is keen to point out – it seems to have been done. ANDra was arrested together with Luigi for drug dealing. She was a minor at the time. The Tribunal granted the “testing” that Francesco Pio managed to overcome successfully. And in fact, the disputed crime was declared extinguished. Then at dawn on Monday the tragedy. He has fallen back into the criminal context from which he seems to have come out ».

Francesco Pio Valda on social media: Scarface, luxury, numbers 6 and 20

On Francesco Pio Valda’s social networks there are references to numbers 6 e 20which would stand for “F” (sixth letter of the alphabet) and “V” (the twentieth), the acronym of the “Valda family”. A sort of signature, a declaration of belonging to the clan. Among the published photos there is also a painting depicting Al Pacino in “Scarface“, the now iconic drug trafficker in Brian De Palma’s film. All signs that show the young man’s closeness to a certain imaginary that sees criminal life as a model to follow.

And then photos with luxury clothes and the latest iPhone. Francesco Pio Valda, according to what has been reconstructed, would have set fire to the seafront of Naples due to a drink spilled on his shoe.

