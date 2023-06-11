the father of the former Rosa Maresca, Guardiola’s deputy, disappeared and was later found

by gds.it – ​​1 hour ago

Fear in the home of the former rosanero Enzo Maresca after the victory in Istanbul against Inter of Manchester City. Pasquale Maresca, father of the former footballer who is now Pep Guardiola’s deputy at Manchester City, had in fact disappeared in the stands of the Ataturk stadium, where he was to assist…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Hours of fear in Istanbul: the father of former Rosa Maresca, Guardiola’s deputy, disappeared and then found, appeared 1 hour ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.