The father of the missing Aleksandar from Sremska Mitrovica announced himself Info

Aleksandar disappeared on April 15 and since then there has been no sign or voice from him, and now his father has come forward.

Aleksandar Jovanović (18) from Sremska Mitrovica disappeared twelve days ago, his father Slobodan, as well as his mother Biljana they fear that he committed suicide by jumping off the bridge into the Sava. The missing young man was last seen in the family home where he lives with his father Slobodan and stepmother, with his sister and two brothers, and since then every trace of him has been lost. “I look at that water every day, on foot or in a boat, it’s cloudy, is he in there… It’s a nightmare… I don’t sleep at night, I don’t enter his room for ten days, I pray to God for tomorrow every dayand so on for days,” said the father of the missing young man.

The search for Aleksander has been going on for twelve days, and his disappearance is still being investigated by the family. They went out on their own initiative in boats, and today another team of friends and good people is leaving, who will search the Sava river. “It is important to me that the search continues and that he is found, no matter what. I want to know where my child is! Aleksandar is the child of me and my wife from a previous marriage, Biljana, we have another girl who is 12 years old, they have been living with me for the last, more than nine years,” says the desperate father Slobodan to “Ozon” and adds:

“On that fateful day he left our house, he was normal all day, we were joking, there was no suspicionhe put on a clean tracksuit, my current wife suggested washing some things for him, he didn’t want to because he said he definitely wasn’t going anywhere, he was streaming online and playing games. Around 19:00 we talked and he went to his room, behaving completely normally. The woman bathed her son (4), put him to sleep and I went to take a shower, around 10 p.m., he probably came out then.”

Hell begins on April 16 and continues

“Aleksandar slipped away during the night, we didn’t know that. He has his own room which he shares with his brother. Nothing, nothing at all indicated the hell that was happening now. In the morning, my daughter from my first wife got up and said that Aleksandra was gone. We thought he had gone to the city, it was Saturday, it happened that he didn’t come, he stayed with the company, slept at someone’s place. The fact that he went outside, I thought as a parent, although I may not be right, it could mean that he was somewhere with a company, or maybe he slept over at someone else’s house, something was happening,” Slobodan recalls the morning that changed their lives forever.

As he says, Aleksandar didn’t take his phone with him, because he didn’t even have one. It broke and he didn’t want a new one. He did not carry that broken phone with him days before his disappearance. “We went to grandma’s for lunch, and as she prepared for everyone, without a plate for Sasha, I thought he was at her place, which he often does, at that time it was still not suspicious. He, like the other children, often went to grandparents, he loved being with them. He certainly wouldn’t have hurt himself, that thought didn’t even cross my mind that morning.”says Slobodan.

After returning from lunch, Slobodan’s wife entered Aleksandar’s room to make the bed, and that’s when suspicions began to arise. “The daughter read some messages, that was suspicious to us, he never left the computer on, especially not the messages, those messages were on Instagram, it did look ugly, but I thought he was joking. I started to search my phone, after scrolling through I see the news that a younger man jumped from the bridge, it cut me off. I sent my daughter to my grandmother to ask her if Aleksandar had called, the grandmother said that he had not, we called Biljana’s mother and asked her, something did not give me peace,” Slobodan told the Ozon portal, further stating:

“Biljana did not want to answer a couple of times and says that only then did she see the messages that Saša wrote to her, she said that he sent the last message at 21:23, he wrote to her “hey kevo, kevice”. She called his friends and said that one of the friends told her to the story in the local cafe that Aleksandar jumped off the bridge because of his girlfriend, I immediately went to SUP and reported it, we told everything to the inspector.”

Broken, but they want the truth

“We are all upset, too sad, without physical strength but with the will to find my Alexander. In these conditions, as Sava is now, no one will dive and we know it. I organized friends from work, I work in a stone cutting shop, I called everyone who knows how to drive boats, the search does not last every day, I cannot force people. Nevertheless, they come forward themselves, they want to help. We searched the Sava to Drenovac with four boats, every suspicious branch, garbage, anything, we move everything. I am grateful to my friends who are with me and are looking for my Aleksandar,” said Slobodan.

Unfortunately, daily commitments do not allow for a longer and more detailed search, given that everyone is working. “Maybe I don’t mention them often, the fishermen who search the Sava in their boats, Dalibor, Aleksandar, Zoran, my brother Mirko… we leave in the morning at 09:00 and return at 14:00, it’s only a one-way trip, really , there are friends who do amazing things for me. I told them I couldn’t repay them in five lifetimes. It all helps. But, at the end of it all, when you turn off the light, the only thing left is to find my child, it’s just my wish, and I don’t know how I’ll survive even then”, said Jovanovic.

Everything is learned from day to day

“Everything is learned from day to day, allegedly, Aleksandar talked to one of the others and said that he had a big problem that he couldn’t tell anyone. I took the computer to the police for questioning. The police are doing their job, I’m looking for my child as best I know how. I am not interested in appearing in the media, but I know that the media can help, so please, if it makes sense, if anyone has information, let me know. I will search everywhere, every piece of information means something,” Alexander’s father pleads and adds:

“This new life situation has changed everything in my life and the life of my family. I know I have to understand and accept the truth, no matter how hard it is, but I can’t do it yet. I thank God for my wife Sandra, who gives me the strength to accept reality and who gives me the strength to continue living, my Alexander is in my every moment, in every breath I take, he is with me every day and I really believe that I will find him, but I don’t know how I will survive if I see him without life in me. I really don’t know, I won’t be able to. I’ve been doing all kinds of things these days, I’ve learned what I thought I’d never learn. Snapchat was unknown to me, these days I followed the maps where everyone went earlier. I visited all the addresses that the map showed. It was that they called, as he was seen here and there… for days I visit Srem, Erdevik, Šid, villages all around Sremska Mitrovica. I get in the car and go, I don’t have the strength but I want to find my child, there is little hope but I won’t give up,” says Slobodan Jovanović, Aleksandr’s father, sobbing.

As Father Slobodan says, the Šabac police searched the Sava River today. Aleksandar Jovanović (18) from Mitrovica, who disappeared on April 15, is still being intensively searched for. He was last seen on Saturday, April 15, when he left the family home and went in an unknown direction, and his parents are afraid because his disappearance coincides with the report that an unknown young man jumped from the bridge into the Sava River in Sremska Mitrovica.

