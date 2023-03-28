Home World The father of the Russian girl sentenced for drawing an anti-war drawing
The father of the Russian girl sentenced for drawing an anti-war drawing

Alexey Moskalev, 54, the father of Masha, the girl who had drawn an anti-war drawing in Russia, was sentenced to two years in prison. But, in the meantime, she is no longer available at house arrest, as the court reported. The man’s lawyer stated that he does not know where his client may be and has in any case anticipated the appeal against the decision.

Russian girl draws an anti-war drawing at school: father arrested, she sent to an orphanage

The little girl had made a drawing at school in Russia against the war in Ukraine. The result was that, after a brief escape of father and daughter, the little girl was sent to an orphanage in an unknown location and her father arrested.

