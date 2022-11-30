The father of the tens of millions of Internet celebrities “Little Wonton Skin” Prince has a lot of background: Qatar is the worst host?fame and fortune

For the current World Cup held in Qatar, it is completely the essence of local tyrants, and they don’t feel bad about spending money at all. However, their football team’s performance is not very satisfactory, which also makes many netizens complain about being the worst host.

In this regard, the head coach of Qatar said that the appearance of the group has never been set as a goal. After all, there are only 6,000 registered football players in the country.

In order to host this World Cup, Qatar spent a total of 220 billion U.S. dollars (some say close to 300 billion U.S. dollars), exceeding the total investment in the previous 21 World Cups.

According to a report released by the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, it is estimated that the direct economic income brought by the World Cup to Qatar will be 8 billion Qatari riyals (approximately 2.2 billion US dollars, 14.8 billion yuan), and the long-term economic income from 2023 to 2035 It can reach 9.9 billion Qatari riyals (about 2.7 billion US dollars, 18.3 billion yuan).

In an interview with the media, Nasser Carter, an official of the Qatar World Cup Delivery and Inheritance Supreme Committee responsible for the preparations for this World Cup, said that this World Cup is expected to attract about 1.2 million fans from all over the world to visit Qatar, bringing economic benefits to the country. The pull benefit can reach 17 billion US dollars.

Is it a loss-making business? Why are you so keen? First, Qatar is too rich. Natural gas prices remain high this year. Second, hosting large-scale sports events can bring returns to a country and region.

This kind of return is mainly reflected in two aspects. One is economic appeal, that is, bringing in revenue through hosting events; the other is social appeal, that is, improving a country’s soft power. The core requirement of Qatar to host the World Cup is the second aspect, which is to improve the country’s soft power. This is what Li Hai, dean of the School of Economics and Management of Shanghai Institute of Physical Education, said in a previous interview.

According to people in the industry, as long as the game is still playing, the eyes of the whole world will be on Qatar and Doha for nearly a month.

In addition, the biggest Internet celebrity in the Qatar World Cup is undoubtedly the prince of “Little Wonton Wrap”.

The full name of Prince “Little Wonton Wrap” is Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Fahd bin Jassim Al Thani. According to reports, “Al Thani” originated from the family’s first ruler in Qatar. This means that the “little wonton skin” prince is indeed a member of the royal family, but his father (a former minister of commerce) was killed in a traffic accident.