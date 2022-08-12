Listen to the audio version of the article

In the search conducted at the residence of former US President Donald Trump in Florida, the FBI was looking for secret documents on nuclear weapons. The Washington Post writes, citing people informed about the investigation, but without specifying whether the documents concerned the American nuclear arsenal or another country. This would confirm the decision of the US Minister of Justice Garland to make a public announcement about the search in Mar-a-Lago.

When in the White House, Trump was particularly attentive to the US nuclear arsenal and prided himself on being privy to secret information. In the summer of 2017, Trump told US military leaders he wanted an arsenal comparable to the peak of the Cold War, so much so that the then Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, described him as a “fucking idiot.” Trump had publicly threatened to wipe out both North Korea and Afghanistan. Among the nuclear documents that Trump would regularly have access to was the confidential version of the Nuclear Posture Review on US capabilities and policies.

The indiscretion comes while the former US president and his lawyers have not yet clarified how they intend to proceed on the motion presented by the Department of Justice to ask for the search warrant made to be made public. Trump has until 9pm today to decide whether or not he will oppose the release of the document. For the tycoon and his lawyers it is a complex choice: the former president has had the mandate in hand since Monday when the blitz was carried out, but he did not make it public, limiting himself to harsh criticism of the FBI.

If the Washington Post rumors about nuclear-related documents prove to be true, Trump’s situation would get complicated. In fact, the cards would be able to jeopardize American national security, but also to create problems with other countries.

Joe Biden follows developments from afar. The president is with the first lady on vacation for a few days on the island of Kiawah, South Carolina. A pause to recharge in view of the mid-term elections in November after which, according to rumors, he should announce his candidacy for 2024 and launch the electoral campaign.