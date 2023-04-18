The FBI works to indict Assad officials for crimes committed in prisons

NEW YORK – The FBI is working on an investigation that could result in war crimes charges against some Syrian government officials in Bashar al-Assad believed to be the architects of the country’s system of detention and torture, including those inflicted on the American woman Layla Shweikani in 2016. The New York Times reports it, citing some sources, according to which the federal authorities have convened a grand jury which is examining the evidence and which will have to decide whether, in its opinion, the case can proceed or not.

The New York newspaper recounts how for a long time the American authorities have been accused of having shown little attention to the case of Shweikani, tortured in prison and forced to confess to crimes she had not committed and then sentenced to death. And instead “for five years, the Justice Department has been silently investigating the Shweikani murder, led by the United States Attorney in Chicago”. “The investigation, which has not previously been reported, aims to unearth senior Syrian officials considered key architects of a ruthless system of detention and torture that flourished under President Bashar al-Assad: Jamil Hassan, head of the directorate of the intelligence when Ms. Shweikani went missing, and Ali Mamlouk, then head of the intelligence service of the Syrian National Security Bureau.”

It would be the first time the United States has prosecuted senior Syrian officials.