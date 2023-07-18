the fear of the Vaia storm returns

First the great heat, then a sudden downburst (very strong downward gusts of wind) with roofs uncovered, downed trees that crashed on some parked cars. The great fear returns in Cadore where many have thought of seeing the disastrous Vaia storm again . In Campolongo di Cadore, in particular, hundreds of trees have fallen as if they were bowling pins. Over 80 requests for intervention from the firefighters, are already at work for 30 interventions with the teams of the Belluno command, the volunteers and in support of the regional staff from Verona and Treviso. A large and powerful storm struck the Agordino in the afternoon, in short, the province found itself again facing a phenomenon of extreme bad weather, with concern for the many tourists as well as for the residents. The governor of Veneto, Luca Zaia, intervened on the bad weather: «Some slopes of the woods hit by the wind – he said – were almost completely demolished.

Images that recall, with due proportions, how much

happened with Vaia».

Power outages and impassable roads

In addition to the wind, a violent hailstorm also hit the same areas. In the locality of San Vito. Between Borca and Calalzo some houses were uncovered and some internal roads made impassable. Bad weather also forced two teams from the Veneto region to suspend training. Hellas had to suspend the training retreat in Mezzano in Trentino (where the greatest damage occurred) due to “severe bad weather”, while there were roofs uncovered from some light structures and electricity was cut off in some fractions of the Cadore.

In Trentino devastation and fear: wind at 90 km/h

Widespread tree crashes due to the wind in Val di Fassa and in the upper Val di Fiemme in Trentino. Particularly problematic areas in Canazei and Moena, with widespread damage from falling plants, but it seems only in the woods. Staff from the Fassa forestry station on site, in contact with the fire brigade. Series of interventions, in particular for the areas of Primiero and Valli di Non and Sole for the operators of the Civil Protection system pre-alerted following the report of possible thunderstorms announced by Meteotrentino. In the late afternoon, the equipment detected gusts of wind up to about 90 km/h, especially in the northern sectors of the province. The main interventions were due to damage to the road network, in particular due to fallen trees on the roadway, and some reports of inconvenience. Several interventions to rescue bathers in Caldonazzo where the roof of the Lido was uncovered.

Damage also to a shed of the Primiero electricity company in Tonadico. The same problem for the Pampeago cable car towards Passo Feudo, blocked due to trees on the ropes. Unroofed two buildings in Val di Fassa.

Rescued a 14-year-old boy who had fallen into a creek

Numerous interventions by the firefighters, the most difficult being the one to save a 14-year-old boy who fell into the Avisio stream near Predazzo. In the Fassa valley the wind uncovered two buildings and several trees fell. Again due to the fall of some trees due to the strong wind, the S50 del Rolle was closed at around 5.30 pm both between the town of Bellamonte and the intersection with Lusia and from Paneveggio in the direction of Passo Rolle.