The Feast of San Firmino is underway, a human tide fleeing the bulls in the streets of Pamplona – Corriere TV

The Feast of San Firmino is underway, a human tide fleeing the bulls in the streets of Pamplona

The Feast of San Firmino is underway, a human tide fleeing the bulls in the streets of Pamplona

About 3,000 people took part in the encierro, the traditional running of the bulls

Yesterday morning the «chupinazo» – the rocket that traditionally kicks off the celebrations for the feast of San Fermin in Spain – was fired – today, Friday 7 July, «l’Encierro» began on the streets of Pamplona, ​​the reckless gallop of the bulls for about a kilometer along the city streets. Between 2,000 and 3,500 people participated, with red kerchiefs around their necks, in the great escape from the bulls’ horns. No serious injuries in this first round, but the races will continue every day at 8 o’clock in the morning until 14 July.

