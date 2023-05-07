The feather in Princess Anne’s hat “erases” Harry. Did he do it on purpose?

LONDON – A feather that has been viral online since yesterday. That of the hat of princess annasister of re Carlo III, who obstructed the view of his nephew, Prince Harry, throughout the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey yesterday. Who several times had to avoid her, lean or lean to one side to attend the historic ceremony in honor of his father, before rushing back to California to his wife Meghan and her children after less than 24 hours in London.