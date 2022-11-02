Listen to the audio version of the article

Another 75bp hike to 3.75% -4%. Together, perhaps, with the announcement of a possible slowdown in December, with squeezes of 50 basis points. Analysts’ expectations for the November meeting of the Federal Reserve seem unambiguous. Having given up on forward guidance, which might have allowed it a more gradual but no less restrictive path, the monetary policy committee, the FOMC, will still be forced to raise rates decisively. However, the tightening is beginning to show its very first effects, and a slowdown in the future is not out of place.

Still high inflation

US inflation is still high. The PCE index, which the Fed takes as a reference point, is at 6.2%, a lower level of inflation – for example – than in the Eurozone, despite the strong demand in the United States. Core inflation, which in the US tends to “drive” overall inflation, appears to have stabilized at around 5% and has not shown a downward trend so far. These are certainly unsatisfactory levels.

Inflation expectations return to the upside

Inflation expectations – as measured by the markets – have slowly risen again in recent weeks. They are far from the highs of the beginning of the year, when they reached 3.5%, but after having dropped around 2.2%, to levels almost compatible with the target, they have now reached 2.4% – for inflation rate swaps – and 2.6% for five-year break evens. It is a situation that must certainly be monitored.

Yields rise …

The renunciation of forward guidance gives the idea that the Fed is more concerned, at this stage, with the actual rate structure than with inflation expectations, which are also the main factor in the dynamics of prices. The squeeze is showing effects along the entire “chain of transmission” – a somewhat misleading term, actually – towards final rates. Yields continued their rise, with a partial reversal that led the Cleveland Fed to indicate the probabilities of recession in a year’s time at 23.9% (but the link between the inversion of the curve and a decline in GDP was shown very faint, over time).

… and the dollar

The dollar continues its rise, moving further and further away from the long-term average which can be considered as a first approximation of its equilibrium value. A high dollar not only signals that the markets have well understood the intentions of the Fed but also allows us to “import” deflation. With many limitations, however: the price lists of many internationally traded goods are drawn up directly in dollars, and changes in the exchange rate affect the US less – or more slowly – than elsewhere.