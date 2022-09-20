Listen to the audio version of the article

A new, aggressive, 0.75 percentage point rate hike. This is the dominant forecast among analysts on the outcome of the September meeting of the Federal Reserve. In July, President Jerome Powell had clearly talked about this possibility, even if on that occasion the markets – confused also by the backward steps of the US central bank in its communication strategy – had preferred to focus on slight openings in the event of a squeeze. less intense.

Inflation remains high

INFLATION IN THE USA Loading…

At the moment it does not seem that it is possible: expectations, on the contrary, have radically changed and the majority of analysts imagine that the terminal rate is above 4% (and some go beyond 5%). It is true, inflation – to the extent preferred by the Federal Reserve, the PCE index – has shown signs of decline: the core index, which in the US drives overall inflation – is at 4.56%, after hitting a maximum at 5.3% in February, and the total index also rose to 6.28% from 6.64% in March.

Yields continue to rise

THE PERFORMANCE CURVE FROM 2020 Loading…

The yield curve marked new rises, both on the short-term part, which reflects and implements monetary policy, and on the medium-term one, which constitutes its time horizon. There is also a reversal that has brought the probability of a recession to 27% by August 2023. The effective exchange rate of the dollar, both due to the squeeze and the usual flight to safety in difficult situations, continues to rise and is now close to the high of March 2020, when the pandemic began to spread outside of China. Even strictly monetary indicators – even if not much considered by theoretical models by now – signal the beginning of the decline: monetary base, money supply, are slowly moving away from the maximums.

Financial conditions still slightly accommodative

THE FED CHICAGO INDEX OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS Loading…

The squeeze has not yet reached “downstream”: house prices are still running, to give just one example – not insignificant -. The Chicago Fed Financial Conditions Index – which summarizes more than 100 relevant indicators along the entire monetary policy transmission chain – has not yet reached zero (which signals the long-term average and therefore, albeit to a lesser extent approximate, “neutrality”), and seems to have slowly receded from July onwards. The misunderstanding in the markets – or, if you prefer, the lower effectiveness of the Fed’s communication – seems to have left its mark.

Inflation expectations stable but above target

MARKET INFLATION EXPECTATIONS Loading…

Less clear, however, is the haste of the Federal Reserve. With adequate communication – which he renounced – he could perhaps have afforded, despite a certain delay in dealing with inflation, a more gradual tightening, With long-term inflation expectations ranging between 2.25 and 2.50 %, nominal market rates at 3-3.25% already express real rates of monetary tightening (although with shorter-term expectations they are evidently lower): the long-term US real rate is evaluated by various economists, in 0.50%. The fear of recession, a recession triggered by monetary policy, is therefore reasonable, even if the labor market continues to grow robustly.